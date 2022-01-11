49ers Cowboys Pick, Dallas Small Home Faves

Did Dallas get back on track in Week 18 or should bettors be nervous even after they hung 51 points on the Eagles B team? And should bettors buy the 49ers defense hype, after San Francisco rallied to beat the Rams to earn this playoff spot?
There are trends aplenty here, many positive for both teams. But some troubling late-season historical trends make Cowboys backers skittish (3-10 ATS past 13 playoff games, 2-11 ATS past 13 games in January).
49ers Cowboys Pick, Odds: -3, Total 50.5 | Matchup Report