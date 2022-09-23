49ers Broncos Pick, Russ as home dog?

WHY THE 49ERS WILL COVER

At least at the moment, Jimmy Garoppolo could be an upgrade over Lance. He performed well in place of Lance in a Week 2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. And the 49ers quite simply have an edge in terms of experience and coaching right now.

WHY THE BRONCOS WILL COVER

Denver needs this badly and the Broncos can’t possibly stay down another week. Eventually, Wilson will get it together and the penalties and mistakes will slow down. At home in prime time in a desperate spot, this could be that moment.

They’re still getting points from a team that lost to the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. They have covered three straight as home underdogs.

49ERS BRONCOS PICK

I’m not betting against Wilson as a home underdog in prime time. The Broncos win a close game as Wilson breaks out.

Broncos 49ers Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-3 Denver’s last 14 games played in September.

UNDER is 9-2 San Francisco’s last 11 games.