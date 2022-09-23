49ers Broncos Pick, Russ as home dog?

The new-look Denver Broncos are in disarray. Penalties and boneheaded coaching decisions have plagued a Denver team lucky to be 1-1, and incoming star quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t looked comfortable.
But on the other side of the coin Sunday night at Mile High, the San Francisco 49ers are operating without promising young quarterback Trey Lance. Fortunately, they have one of the most accomplished backups in the league and are thus laying 1.5 points on the road.
Let’s look at both sides.
49ers Broncos Pick: Odds Denver +1,5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report