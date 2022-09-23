Aug 27, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson (3) prior to the start of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

49ers Broncos Pick, Russ as home dog?

September 23, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

The new-look Denver Broncos are in disarray. Penalties and boneheaded coaching decisions have plagued a Denver team lucky to be 1-1, and incoming star quarterback Russell Wilson hasn’t looked comfortable.

But on the other side of the coin Sunday night at Mile High, the San Francisco 49ers are operating without promising young quarterback Trey Lance. Fortunately, they have one of the most accomplished backups in the league and are thus laying 1.5 points on the road.

Let’s look at both sides.

49ers Broncos Pick: Odds Denver +1,5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report 

WHY THE 49ERS WILL COVER

At least at the moment, Jimmy Garoppolo could be an upgrade over Lance. He performed well in place of Lance in a Week 2 victory over the Seattle Seahawks. And the 49ers quite simply have an edge in terms of experience and coaching right now.

WHY THE BRONCOS WILL COVER

Denver needs this badly and the Broncos can’t possibly stay down another week. Eventually, Wilson will get it together and the penalties and mistakes will slow down. At home in prime time in a desperate spot, this could be that moment.

They’re still getting points from a team that lost to the Chicago Bears two weeks ago. They have covered three straight as home underdogs.

49ERS BRONCOS PICK

I’m not betting against Wilson as a home underdog in prime time. The Broncos win a close game as Wilson breaks out.

Broncos 49ers Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-3 Denver’s last 14 games played in September.

UNDER is 9-2 San Francisco’s last 11 games.

