49ers Packers Pick, Rodgers over Jimmy G

The San Francisco 49ers have won three straight playoff games vs. the Green Bay Packers (2013, 2014, 2020), and everybody remembers the ass whooping they gave the Packers just two years ago. However, this year feels different.
The Packers finished with the best record in the NFL and second in offensive DVOA. They are 7-2 SU, 6-3 ATS in their last nine games as playoff favorites, and 12-4 ATS in their previous 16 games.
Betting against Aaron Rodgers right now would be a bad business decision. Since Week 10, Rodgers has had 20 TDs and 0 INTs and has only turned the ball over twice since Week 2. I will not be betting against the Green Bay Packers in these playoffs. Take the Packers -6 at FanDuel.
49ers Packers Betting Pick, Odds: GB -6, Total 47 | Matchup Stats