49ers Packers Prop Picks, Anytime TD Scorer Bets

Anytime TD Scorer prop picks have become a specialty around here and we go with the big boys and one fast guy to grab a TD catch.

George Kittle Anytime TD +125

George Kittle fantasy owners have to be disappointed with his production so far. He only has eight receptions for 95 yards through two games. However, last week’s game skews those numbers. He was solid in the 49ers’ opening game.

He had four receptions for 78 yards in Week 1, and Kyle Shanahan has to be looking to get him more involved. The 49ers’ offense is stuck in quicksand, and going to their best player to get them out would be a smart move. The Packers lead the league in touchdowns allowed to tight ends.

Robert Tonyan Anytime TD +210

I am going back to the Tonyan hive for Sunday Night Football. Tonyan hit for me on Monday night, and he is still getting great odds at +210.

Tonyan had a tremendous bounce-back game after struggling in Week 1. He had 52 yards and a touchdown and should get a ton of looks in this game. Aaron Jones had four touchdowns in Week 2. Where do you think the 49ers’ focus is going to be?

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD +280

Valdes-Scantling was a favorite of mine last year in my anytime TD predictions. He is currently sitting at +280, which makes this bet a no-brainer.

Rodgers missed Valdes-Scantling on two deep shots last week against the Lions. He is their deep threat on offense, and the 49ers’ secondary has holes. Quez Watkins had a 96-yard reception against the 49ers last week.

