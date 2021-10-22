49ers Colts Props, Sunday Night Picks

The Week 7 Sunday Nighter sees some terrific betting value in the 49ers Colts props list. Anytime TD picks, over-under rushing yards? Check it out as San Francisco hosts Indianapolis.

Brandon Aiyuk Anytime TD +200 (DraftKings)

After being in the coach’s dog house to start the season, Aiyuk has taken off and emerged as the 49ers’ second wide receiver, just like the team planned when they drafted him.

Aiyuk has 14 targets over the last three games, including a carry in the red zone. The Colts have allowed the most touchdowns to wide receivers this season.

Zach Pascal Anytime TD +360 (FanDuel)

Zach Pascal may not be the most well-known name on the Colts roster, but he is a massive part of their offense. He has played in over 82% of the snaps in every game this season.

Not only is he always on the field, but he currently leads the Colts in red-zone targets. At +360, this is a no-brainer.

Carson Wentz Anytime TD +600 (FanDuel)

My longshot of the night goes to Carson Wentz at +600. He has lost some juice since his torn ACL in 2017, but he still likes to move outside the pocket.

He has 18 rushing attempts this season and has the big body that coaches love to use at the one-yard line for a quarterback sneak.

Elijah Mitchell UNDER 61.5 Rushing Yards

He has not eclipsed this total since Week 1.

Nyheim Hines UNDER 12.5 Receiving Yards

He has become an afterthought in the Colts’ offense. He has not eclipsed this number since Week 3.