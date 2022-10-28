49ers Rams Pick, LA Loses to SF Again

This reads like the perfect recipe for a Jimmy G-led victory and a San Francisco 49er cover at the LA Rams in Week 8.
Add a new running back (Christan McCaffrey) and mix in the loss of your best WR (Deebo Samuel) cooks up the simplifying of the playbook on offense. Sprinkle an opponent with only one real offensive threat (Cooper Kupp) and shake well to focus on him with the defense. Then play it safe, cook slowly and don’t turn it over and grind out a 17-9 victory.
Sounds simple enough, now can the 49ers follow the recipe and cover as 1-point road chalk?
49ers Rams Pick: Odds LAR +1, Total 42 | Matchup Stats