Jan 9, 2022; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Cooper Kupp (10) runs the ball against San Francisco 49ers defensive back Dontae Johnson (27) in the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

49ers Rams Pick, LA Loses to SF Again

October 28, 2022 - Trend Dummy

This reads like the perfect recipe for a Jimmy G-led victory and a San Francisco 49er cover at the LA Rams in Week 8.

Add a new running back (Christan McCaffrey) and mix in the loss of your best WR (Deebo Samuel) cooks up the simplifying of the playbook on offense. Sprinkle an opponent with only one real offensive threat (Cooper Kupp) and shake well to focus on him with the defense. Then play it safe, cook slowly and don’t turn it over and grind out a 17-9 victory.

Sounds simple enough, now can the 49ers follow the recipe and cover as 1-point road chalk?

49ers Rams Pick: Odds LAR +1, Total 42 | Matchup Stats

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The Rams are the NFC’s lowest-scoring team and rank second last in turning the ball over. With no running back solutions in sight, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is limited to Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbe.

The 49er defense is stout and should be able to limit the passing game, which means the 49ers just need to play it safe, not turn the ball over and chug to a safe boring victory. The perfect recipe for Jimmy G.

They have covered six straight regular-season games vs their division foes and 12 of 15 overall. They are also 7-2 ATS on the road at LA.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Samuel is out, which makes life a lot easier for the Rams defense. But another week of practise for McCaffrey might replace that threat.

Jimmy G isn’t going to scorch your defense, so there is always an opportunity to hang around and the Rams have bitten hard as dogs (until losing twice this season, they were 5-2 SU as dogs back to 2020). Meanwhile the 49ers have lost 4 of 5 when road favorites, even though the number is tiny here.

Whenever you have Kupp, you have a chance. But the 49ers know this too and will try to put the clamps on him.

49ers Rams Pick

LA desperately needs this game, but needing and getting are two different things. The 49ers have the superior roster and have proven adept at beating the Rams. They will do it again here in a game that screams UNDER.

Rams 49ers Anytime TD Props

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD +110

Getting Kupp in the plus odds range should be an automatic bet. He has been the only consistent Rams playmaker this season

Brandon Aiyuk +210

With Deebo Samuel out, Aiyuk will be the go-to target for Jimmy G.

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

Line swung 3.5 points early in the week to favor 49ers

UNDER is 9-2 LA Rams’ last 11 games at home.

UNDER is 12-3 San Francisco’s last 15 games.

49ers are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games against LA Rams and covered 6 straight

49ers 7-2 ATS past 9 visits to Rams

49ers 5-1 ATS past 6 divisional games

49ers are 1-4 SU past 5 games as road favorites

 

Bet 49ers Rams!

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Oct 30th, 9:30 AM

Denver -6.5 -101

Jacksonville +6.5 -101

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +10 -110

Dallas -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Arizona +6.5 -110

Minnesota -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -1.5 -110

New Orleans +1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +6.5 -110

Atlanta -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3 -110

Detroit +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

New England -1 -110

NY Jets +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +9.5 -110

Philadelphia -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:05 PM

Tennessee -3 +100

Houston +3 +100

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

LA Rams -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

NY Giants +1 -110

Seattle -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 4:25 PM

Washington +6 -110

Indianapolis -6 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 30th, 8:20 PM

Green Bay +8 -110

Buffalo -8 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Oct 31st, 8:15 PM

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

Cleveland +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 3rd, 8:15 PM

Philadelphia -9 -110

Houston +9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3.5 -110

Chicago +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +9 -110

Cincinnati -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -3.5 -110

Detroit +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -2 -110

Jacksonville +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +6.5 -110

New England -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -10.5 -110

NY Jets +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:05 PM

Seattle +4 -110

Arizona -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1 -110

Tampa Bay -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +10.5 -110

Kansas City -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats