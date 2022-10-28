49ers Rams Pick, LA Loses to SF Again

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The Rams are the NFC’s lowest-scoring team and rank second last in turning the ball over. With no running back solutions in sight, Rams QB Matthew Stafford is limited to Cooper Kupp and Tyler Higbe.

The 49er defense is stout and should be able to limit the passing game, which means the 49ers just need to play it safe, not turn the ball over and chug to a safe boring victory. The perfect recipe for Jimmy G.

They have covered six straight regular-season games vs their division foes and 12 of 15 overall. They are also 7-2 ATS on the road at LA.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

Samuel is out, which makes life a lot easier for the Rams defense. But another week of practise for McCaffrey might replace that threat.

Jimmy G isn’t going to scorch your defense, so there is always an opportunity to hang around and the Rams have bitten hard as dogs (until losing twice this season, they were 5-2 SU as dogs back to 2020). Meanwhile the 49ers have lost 4 of 5 when road favorites, even though the number is tiny here.

Whenever you have Kupp, you have a chance. But the 49ers know this too and will try to put the clamps on him.

49ers Rams Pick

LA desperately needs this game, but needing and getting are two different things. The 49ers have the superior roster and have proven adept at beating the Rams. They will do it again here in a game that screams UNDER.

Rams 49ers Anytime TD Props

Cooper Kupp Anytime TD +110

Getting Kupp in the plus odds range should be an automatic bet. He has been the only consistent Rams playmaker this season

Brandon Aiyuk +210

With Deebo Samuel out, Aiyuk will be the go-to target for Jimmy G.

Rams 49ers Betting Trends

Line swung 3.5 points early in the week to favor 49ers

UNDER is 9-2 LA Rams’ last 11 games at home.

UNDER is 12-3 San Francisco’s last 15 games.

49ers are 12-3 ATS in their last 15 games against LA Rams and covered 6 straight

49ers 7-2 ATS past 9 visits to Rams

49ers 5-1 ATS past 6 divisional games

49ers are 1-4 SU past 5 games as road favorites