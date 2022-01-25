49ers Rams Pick, NFC Title Game Upset

The Rams are favored, but its the 49ers who have owned this matchup over the years, as LA hosts San Francisco in the NFC Championship game.
San Francisco has swept the series three straight seasons for a 6-0 SU run, most recently a Week 17 OT win here that got the Niners into the playoffs. And Kyle Shanahan generally gets credit for out-coaching Sean McVay at every turn when these divisional rivals clash.
So is the 3.5 points offered at sportsbooks such as FanDuel and Draft Kings a bargain for Niner backers? They also boast terrific recent form on the road, as underdogs and in the month of January – all three of those situations are in play.
San Francisco 49ers LA Rams Pick, Odds: Rams -3.5, Total 46 | Matchup Report