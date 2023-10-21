49ers Vikings Pick, Kittle TD, Vikes cover

After dominating the NFL during the first five weeks of the 2023 season, the San Francisco 49ers finally tripped up in Week 6. Was that a sign of things to come for a banged-up team with a relatively unproven quarterback?
Or was it a one-off aberration for a juggernaut? San Francisco has been a cover machine as chalk, on the road and on Monday Nights whereas the Vikings have ben a disaster at home.
We’ll find out Monday night when San Francisco – minus Deebo Samuel and with a questionable Christian McCaffrey – travels to Minnesota as a touchdown favorite over the desperate, 2-4 Vikings.
49ers Vikings Pick: Minnesota +7, Total 44 | Matchup Report