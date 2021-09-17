49ers Eagles Betting Pick, Props, Odds, Trends

The Eagles have been money as home underdogs as of late. They are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as home underdogs, and they are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against the 49ers. The Eagles are coming off a 32-6 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

Jalen Hurts was spectacular, throwing for 264 yards and three touchdowns, while the defense held the Falcons to only two field goals.

The 49ers beat the Detroit Lions 41-33, but the game came right down to the wire. It was a game of two halves, as the 49ers dominated the first half while the Lions moved the ball in the second half.

Why the Eagles can cover the spread

The Eagles dominated the Falcons in the trenches. On the defensive side of the ball, the Falcons’ offensive line never stood a chance. The Eagles finished 5th in pass rush win rate in Week 1 but will have to beat a tougher offensive line this week. The 49ers’ offensive line finished 3rd in pass block win rate and have Trent Williams, who is arguably the best left tackle in football.

One area the Eagles can take advantage of is the 49ers’ secondary. Their top cornerback Jason Verrett is out with a knee injury, which leaves their cornerback room razor thin. They will be starting rookie Deommodore Lenoir on one side, then either K’wann Williams or Josh Norman on the other side. The Eagles’ young receivers could have a big day.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

The 49ers played a flawless first half against the Lions. They outscored them 31-10 and wholly outmatched the Lions in all facets of the game. I wouldn’t put too much stock into their second half, as they fell asleep at the wheel and let the Lions get some easy completions with an onside kick mixed in.

The Eagles’ run defense was vulnerable in Week 1. They allowed the Falcons to rush for 124 yards, which is the strength of the 49ers team. Expect a heavy dose of Eli Mitchell in this one.

49ers Eagles Betting Pick

The Eagles are going to be a tough out every week. Lincoln Financial Field is going to be rocking on Sunday. It’s the first game back with fans in two years, and they are coming off a huge win. Give me the home underdog.

Eagles +3

49ers Eagles Prop Bets

DeVonta Smith OVER 49.5

Smith broke this number with ease last week. You can make the argument the 49ers currently have a worse secondary than the Falcons. Smith is going to be heavily involved in this one.

George Kittle OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards

Kittle had 180 yards receiving in last year’s matchup against the Eagles. In no way do I see him replicating that, but he should hit at least 80 yards.

Jalen Hurts OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards

Hurts has eclipsed this number with ease in four of his five career starts. The only time he didn’t, he was pulled at halftime in the season’s final game. He still had 34 yards in that game.

San Francisco Philadelphia Betting Trends

Eagles are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 2.

Eagles are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games against San Francisco.

49ers 0-6 ATS in their last 6 games when playing as the favorite

49ers are 6-1 SU past 7 as road favorites (OVER is 5-1-1 in those games)

Eagles have covered 5 straight as home underdogs

UNDER is 12-3 Philadelphia’s last 15 games at home

