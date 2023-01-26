49ers Eagles Pick, NFC Title Game Props

If great defense defeats great offense, the NFC title game could go UNDER as the San Francisco 49ers visit the Philadelphia Eagles as 2.5-point underdogs.
Bettors continue to await a Brock Purdy implosion and there were signs of it against Dallas. Philly will bring pressure, but can they handle the 49ers ground game?
Philly destroyed the Giants last week and there are UNDER trends galore including 18-5, 10-1 and 9-2 streaks to consider. On the spread, almost everything points to San Francisco covering this small spread.
49ers Eagles Pick: Odds -2.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Stats