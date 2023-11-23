San Francisco Seattle Pick, Thanksgiving Props

Seattle’s defense has started slumping just as San Francisco’s offense started soaring – bad combination for Seahawks bettors in the late Thanksgiving Day game Thursday.
QB Brock Purdy had a perfect passer rating Sunday and he faces a team with a Bottom 5 yards-per-play defense over the past four games. Meanwhile Seattle QB Geno Smith is banged up and facing a short week to recover.
Everyone is back and healthy for the 49ers who lay 7 points here and still look like the right bet.
San Francisco Seattle Pick: Odds SEA +7, Total 44 | Matchup Report