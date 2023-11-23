San Francisco Seattle Pick, Thanksgiving Props

Why San Francisco can cover the spread

We are back to speaking about the 49ers in Super Bowl favorite tones after consecutive blowouts. Deebo Samuel is back, Trent Williams is back, the questions about Purdy have been silenced.

This defense is terrific, the offense is truly awesome when it gets rolling. This game could get out of hand early and yield an easy cover. San Fran also pummels the division, going 10-1 ATS in their past 11 vs NFC West foes.

Why Seattle can cover the spread

Overconfidence? The 49ers are removed from a 3-game losing skid that had people wondering. Maybe they are reading their own news clippings about how great they are. And its still a short-week divisional clash, so health and motivation are issues.

Whatever happens on short weeks, Coach Pete Carroll gets his team ready and they are 9-2 SU past 11 Thursdays and also own a 12-3 ATS home record in games vs the 49ers.

San Francisco Seattle Pick

Laying a TD on the road in a divisional game is a tough ask, but teams trending in opposite directions make seven points seem like a gift here. We play the 49ers to blow out Seattle.

Seahawks 49ers Props

San Francisco OVER 26.5 pts +102 at Draft Kings – an alternate line at plus money for the 49ers to score 27 points or more. They might do this by halftime, this looks like easy money.

49ers Seahawks Betting Trends

49ers are 10-1 ATS in their last 11 divisional games

49ers are 3-12 ATS in their last 15 games at Seattle

Seahawks are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games played on a Thursday.

Seahawks played UNDER all four times since 2022 season as home dogs