September 18, 2022; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) rushes against Seattle Seahawks offensive tackle Charles Cross (67) during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

49ers Seahawks Prediction, OVER TNF Bet

December 13, 2022 - Trend Dummy

Whether they were contenders or pretenders, Seattle has been one of the toughest bets when they are home underdogs late in the season over the past few decades.

Since 1986, the Seahawks have been home dogs in the month of December 25 times and are 20-5 ATS. And they win outright as well, with a 14-11 SU mark. So what does that mean for a desperate Seattle team on the Week 15 Thursday Nighter, in a home divisional clash against the hated San Francisco 49ers?

And on a short week? And with rookie QB Brock Purdy making a prime-time start? There are trends each way, let’s check out the matchup.

49ers Seahawks Prediction: Odds SEA +3.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Defense. San Francisco boasts an awesome defense. Offense. Even without Deebo Samuel, there is plenty of firepower to win easily here.

Then there’s the 6-game cover streak in divisional games and an enthusiastic Purdy trying to prove he’s the second coming of Joe Montana or Steve Young.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

That December home dog angle is interesting, but historical. More recently, Seattle boasts a 10-1 SU and 12-2 ATS streak at home to the 49ers. They have also been reliable Thursday winners, going 9-1 SU in 10 recent short-week contests.

And as good as the 49ers have been lately, they are not a good bet as a road favorite, losing five of their last eight in this situation.

49ers Seahawks Prediction

If the line remains at 3.5 or more, Seattle is a tempting play here. But with Purdy playing confidently and Seattle willing to push a ground attack, we see this game going into the high 40s which would be an OVER 43.5 bet. We go OVER.

Seattle San Francisco Betting Trends

Seahawks are on 10-1 SU and 12-2 ATS runs at home vs 49ers

49ers are 18-7 ATS in their last 25 games.

49ers have covered 6 straight divisional games

49ers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Seahawks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.

49ers are just 3-5 SU past 8 games as road favorites

Seahawks are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in Week 15.

