49ers Seahawks Prediction, OVER TNF Bet

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

Defense. San Francisco boasts an awesome defense. Offense. Even without Deebo Samuel, there is plenty of firepower to win easily here.

Then there’s the 6-game cover streak in divisional games and an enthusiastic Purdy trying to prove he’s the second coming of Joe Montana or Steve Young.

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

That December home dog angle is interesting, but historical. More recently, Seattle boasts a 10-1 SU and 12-2 ATS streak at home to the 49ers. They have also been reliable Thursday winners, going 9-1 SU in 10 recent short-week contests.

And as good as the 49ers have been lately, they are not a good bet as a road favorite, losing five of their last eight in this situation.

49ers Seahawks Prediction

If the line remains at 3.5 or more, Seattle is a tempting play here. But with Purdy playing confidently and Seattle willing to push a ground attack, we see this game going into the high 40s which would be an OVER 43.5 bet. We go OVER.

Seattle San Francisco Betting Trends

Seahawks are on 10-1 SU and 12-2 ATS runs at home vs 49ers

49ers are 18-7 ATS in their last 25 games.

49ers have covered 6 straight divisional games

49ers are 3-9 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Thursday.

Seahawks are 9-1 SU in their last 10 games played on a Thursday.

49ers are just 3-5 SU past 8 games as road favorites

Seahawks are 0-4-1 ATS in their last 5 games played in Week 15.