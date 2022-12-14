49ers Seahawks Prediction, OVER TNF Bet

Whether they were contenders or pretenders, Seattle has been one of the toughest bets when they are home underdogs late in the season over the past few decades.
Since 1986, the Seahawks have been home dogs in the month of December 25 times and are 20-5 ATS. And they win outright as well, with a 14-11 SU mark. So what does that mean for a desperate Seattle team on the Week 15 Thursday Nighter, in a home divisional clash against the hated San Francisco 49ers?
And on a short week? And with rookie QB Brock Purdy making a prime-time start? There are trends each way, let’s check out the matchup.
49ers Seahawks Prediction: Odds SEA +3.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats