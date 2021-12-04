49ers Seahawks Prediction, SF Rolls

Two teams headed in opposite directions clash in an NFC West battle as the home underdog Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers.
Seattle is a mess, losers of five of their last six games, including failing to cover the spread in three straight. The 49ers, on the other hand, have won four of their previous five games and covered the spread in all of those victories.
Following these trends is the way to go. The 49ers are 3rd in offensive DVOA while the Seahawks rank 22nd in defensive DVOA. The spread was sitting at midweek -3.5 at FanDuel, which is a gift for bettors. Hammer it.
49ers Seahawks Prediction: Odds Seattle +3.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report