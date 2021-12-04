49ers Seahawks Prediction, SF Rolls

Why the 49ers will cover the spread

The 49ers are arguably the hottest team in the NFC right now, and this Seahawks team provides no reason to think they will slow down. Since Week 8, the 49ers’ offense leads the league in EPA per play, while the Seahawks defense ranks 25th in EPA per play during that same stretch.

The Seahawks’ offense is broken, as they just signed Adrian Peterson. If that doesn’t sound the alarms, I don’t know what will. They are 23rd in weighted DVOA, meaning they have been the 23rd ranked offense since Week 8, and Wilson has been back healthy for most of those games.

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

The Seahawks are banking on Wilson to take a drastic step forward over the next few weeks, as he still does not look right after coming back from his finger injury. He is the engine of this offense, and he has to play better for them to have any success.

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel in this game, which is a huge reason why the spread is only 3.5. He is the 49ers’ best player, so it will be interesting to see how they diversify his touches. They will likely lean on Elijah Mitchell, which will lay right into what the Seahawks want, as they are 11th in rush defense DVOA.

Trendy reasons why the Seahawks have historically covered? Luck on unlucky Week 13, they are 11-1 ATS past 12 Week 13 games. They are also 14-6 ATS in 20 recent games as underdogs.

49ers Seahawks Prediction

This spread should be closer to 5.5-6. Even with Deebo out, the 49ers will continue to roll.

49ers -3.5

Seahawks 49ers Prop Picks

Russell Wilson OVER 224.5 Passing Yards

The 49ers strength on defense is their run defense. The Seahawks will be able to move the ball.

Russell Wilson OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards

The Seahawks offense was at their best last week when Wilson used his legs.

Brandon Aiyuk OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards

He is going to have a huge day.

Seattle San Francisco Betting Trends

Seahawks are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in week 13

Niners are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games against Seattle.

Niners are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games on the road.

UNDER is 16-5 Seattle’s last 21 games.

Seahawks are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog.