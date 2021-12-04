October 3, 2021; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes the football against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

49ers Seahawks Prediction, SF Rolls

December 04, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

Two teams headed in opposite directions clash in an NFC West battle as the home underdog Seattle Seahawks host the San Francisco 49ers.

Seattle is a mess, losers of five of their last six games, including failing to cover the spread in three straight. The 49ers, on the other hand, have won four of their previous five games and covered the spread in all of those victories. 

Following these trends is the way to go. The 49ers are 3rd in offensive DVOA while the Seahawks rank 22nd in defensive DVOA. The spread was sitting at midweek -3.5 at FanDuel, which is a gift for bettors. Hammer it. 

49ers Seahawks Prediction: Odds Seattle +3.5, Total 45.5 | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the 49ers will cover the spread

The 49ers are arguably the hottest team in the NFC right now, and this Seahawks team provides no reason to think they will slow down. Since Week 8, the 49ers’ offense leads the league in EPA per play, while the Seahawks defense ranks 25th in EPA per play during that same stretch. 

The Seahawks’ offense is broken, as they just signed Adrian Peterson. If that doesn’t sound the alarms, I don’t know what will. They are 23rd in weighted DVOA, meaning they have been the 23rd ranked offense since Week 8, and Wilson has been back healthy for most of those games. 

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

The Seahawks are banking on Wilson to take a drastic step forward over the next few weeks, as he still does not look right after coming back from his finger injury. He is the engine of this offense, and he has to play better for them to have any success. 

The 49ers will be without Deebo Samuel in this game, which is a huge reason why the spread is only 3.5. He is the 49ers’ best player, so it will be interesting to see how they diversify his touches. They will likely lean on Elijah Mitchell, which will lay right into what the Seahawks want, as they are 11th in rush defense DVOA. 

Trendy reasons why the Seahawks have historically covered? Luck on unlucky Week 13, they are 11-1 ATS past 12 Week 13 games. They are also 14-6 ATS in 20 recent games as underdogs.

49ers Seahawks Prediction

This spread should be closer to 5.5-6. Even with Deebo out, the 49ers will continue to roll. 

49ers -3.5

Seahawks 49ers Prop Picks

Russell Wilson OVER 224.5 Passing Yards

The 49ers strength on defense is their run defense. The Seahawks will be able to move the ball. 

Russell Wilson OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards

The Seahawks offense was at their best last week when Wilson used his legs. 

Brandon Aiyuk OVER 60.5 Receiving Yards

He is going to have a huge day. 

Seattle San Francisco Betting Trends

Seahawks are 11-1 ATS in their last 12 games played in week 13

Niners are 2-14 SU in their last 16 games against Seattle.

Niners are 16-6 SU in their last 22 games on the road.

UNDER is 16-5 Seattle’s last 21 games.

Seahawks are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog.

Bet SF SEA

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -7 -110

Houston +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -7 -110

Chicago +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +2.5 -120

Miami -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -7.5 -110

Detroit +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers +1.5 -110

Cincinnati -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -9.5 -110

Atlanta +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:05 PM

Washington +1.5 -110

Las Vegas -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville +12 -110

LA Rams -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:25 PM

Baltimore -3 -120

Pittsburgh +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco -3 -110

Seattle +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:20 PM

Denver +9.5 -111

Kansas City -9.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 6th, 8:15 PM

New England +3.5 -110

Buffalo -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 9th, 8:20 PM

Pittsburgh +3.5 -110

Minnesota -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Seattle -6.5 -110

Houston +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

Tennessee -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas +10 -110

Kansas City -10 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Dallas -5 -110

Washington +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta +2.5 -110

Carolina -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 1:00 PM

Baltimore -1 -110

Cleveland +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

NY Giants +7.5 -110

LA Chargers -7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:05 PM

Detroit +8.5 -110

Denver -8.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco +2.5 -110

Cincinnati -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 4:25 PM

Buffalo +3.5 -110

Tampa Bay -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 12th, 8:20 PM

Chicago +11 -110

Green Bay -11 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats