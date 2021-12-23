49ers Titans Pick, SF Covers TNF

Why the 49ers will cover the spread

The 49ers’ offensive efficiency numbers have been outstanding. They sit fifth in EPA per play on offense, and that has to do with Jimmy Garoppolo.

He ranks second among quarterbacks in EPA per play, behind only Aaron Rodgers. He is running Kyle Shanahan’s offensive system flawlessly and deserves a ton of credit for the resurgence of the 49ers.

The defense has been an underrated unit this season, rated ninth in defensive DVOA and have found their groove over the last two weeks, getting after Joe Burrow and Matt Ryan.

Why the Titans will cover the spread

The Titans could be getting some reinforcements for this game, as wide receiver AJ Brown was activated off IR this week. He will be closer to a game-time decision, but he instantly provides juice to an offense that desperately needs it if he does play.

The Titans’ defense has stepped up over this four-game slide. They are sixth in EPA per play over the last four weeks, and their pass rush is one of the best in the league. Watch out for outside linebacker Harold Landy, who is a guy that can cause Trent Williams some problems in the trenches.

49ers Titans Betting Pick

The 49ers are rolling, and the Titans are freefalling. With the spread sitting at only 3.5, this is an easy pick.

49ers -3.5

Titans 49ers Betting Trends

Past 5 meetings all played OVER the total

OVER is 11-2 Tennessee’s last 13 games played in Week 16.

Titans are 1-10-1 ATS in their last 12 games in Week 16.

Titans are 7-1-1 ATS in their last 9 games against San Francisco.

49ers are 8-2-1 SU in their last 11 Thursday road games

Titans have played 6 straight OVERs as Thursday home games