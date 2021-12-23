49ers Titans Pick, SF Covers TNF

The San Francisco 49ers are the hottest team in the NFC, winning and covering six of their last seven games.
The 49ers will be favored on the road in the Week 16 Thursday Nighter against the Tennessee Titans, a team going in the opposite direction. The Titans have lost three of their last four games and have failed to score more than 20 points in all four of those games.
This offense is stuck in quicksand and will be without two starting offensive linemen in Taylor Lewan and Rodger Saffold. The 49ers have eight sacks in their last two games, so this will be another long night for the Titans’ offense.
We take the 49ers -3 at FanDuel
49ers Titans Betting Pick, Odds: TEN +3, Total 44 | Matchup Report