Seahawks Cardinals Picks, Seattle ML, Darnold OV

Thursday night sees a battle of emerging teams who might be a little overrated early in the season with betting trends favorable to both Arizona and Seattle.
The Cardinals have been horrible against their rival foes, winning just one of 12 recent meetings and they are 4-14 SU on Thursdays and 4-18 SU within the division.
Seattle has won 7 straight vs Zona but is lame on short weeks (1-5 ATS on Thursdays) and has to combat a tough Cardinals dig mark of 10-2 ATS n 12 recent games.
Seahawks Cardinals Picks: ARZ +1.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats