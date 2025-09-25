Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals center Evan Brown (62) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Seahawks Cardinals Picks, Seattle ML, Darnold OV

September 25, 2025 - Barry Dorey

Thursday night sees a battle of emerging teams who might be a little overrated early in the season with betting trends favorable to both Arizona and Seattle.

The Cardinals have been horrible against their rival foes, winning just one of 12 recent meetings and they are 4-14 SU on Thursdays and 4-18 SU within the division.

Seattle has won 7 straight vs Zona but is lame on short weeks (1-5 ATS on Thursdays) and has to combat a tough Cardinals dig mark of 10-2 ATS n 12 recent games.

Seahawks Cardinals Picks: ARZ +1.5, Total 43.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Seattle has pounded the Steelers and Saints in the past two weeks while the Cardinals have faced a lame lineup of starting QBs in starting 3-0. The Arizona defense has still allowed the third most passing yards which could spell doom against Sam Darnold and his arsenal of weapons.

They have owned the Cardinals in recent years and are 13-2 SU in 1 recent games as chalk. They are small faves here and can easily win and cover.

Why the Cardinals can cover the spread

Arizona has bitten hard as underdogs the past few years and do not like being 3-0 and still listed as home dogs here in a divisional clash.

The Seahawk have not been good on short weeks while the young Cardinals and their healthy lineup could have the stamina edge here.

Seahawks Cardinals Picks

We like the Seahawks to win here so laying 1.5 points is not real difference from taking the moneyline. So we play that angle. We also like Sam Darnold to go off here against a flimsy Cardinals pass defense and he is -115 to go OVER 225 passing yards at FanDuel.

Seattle Arizona Betting Trends

Arizona is 10-2 ATS in its last 12 games when playing as the underdog.

Seattle 13-2 SU past 15 as chalk

Arizona is 1-10-1 SU in its last 12 games when playing at home against Seattle.

Seattle is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games on the road including 7 straight SU

Seattle is 10-1 SU in its last 11 games played in Week 4.

Seattle won 7 straight vs Arizona

Seattle is 1-5 ATS in its last 6 games played on a Thursday.

Arizona is 4-14 SU in its last 18 games played on a Thursday.

Arizona is 4-18 SU in its last 22 divisional games

