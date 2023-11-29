Seahawks Cowboys Pick, Dallas Covers, DK Prop

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Nine points is a lot on a short week and Dallas has struggled at home on short weeks (4-11 ATS past 15 Thursdays). If Smith is healing and Walker is playing, Seattle can move the ball and chew up clock to keep this thing close.

The Cowboys might also be guilty of looking ahead to next week’s clash at home to Philadelphia. Seattle is 4-0-1 ATS in five recent Thursday road games and they certainly find Week 13 lucky with a 12-2 ATS streak over 14 seasons.

Why the Cowboys can cover the spread

This is a far superior team on both sides of the ball and they are motivated to keep pace in the NFC playoff seedings. If the 49ers can beat the Eagles this week, it means Dallas could tie Philly by winning next week.

Dallas has won 13 straight at home and the OVER has hit 9 of 10 times in that stretch. Micah Parsons and the DL can wreck the Seahawks offense every down if they want to. Can they avoid the back-door cover here is the biggest question.

Seahawks Cowboys Pick

We don’t love laying the wood on a short week but Dallas has been surging and Seahawks are limping. This could be 31-10. Even if its less, we cover 9 points.

Cowboys Seahawks Prop Bets

DK Metcalf UNDER 56.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings – here’s the theory. Seattle has injuries on the OL and a QB with a wonky hand and a gimpy RB. Add the nasty Dallas pass rush and its hard to imagine lots of targets or success for DK.

Seattle UNDER 19.5 points at Draft Kings – Following the same theory, Dallas can get out to an early lead and then grind possessions out. In Texas Holdem, its called ‘getting blinded out’ where you keep playing but never have the hand to stay in the game.

Cowboys Seahawks Betting Trends

Cowboys have won 13 straight at home, 11-2 ATS

OVER is 9-1 Dallas’ last 10 games at home.

Seahawks are 13-1 SU, 12-2 ATS past 14 games in Week 13

Seahawks are 4-0-1 ATS in their last 5 Thursday road games

Cowboys are 4-11 ATS in their last 15 games Thursday home games