Seahawks Cowboys Pick, Dallas Covers, DK Prop

Dallas has been pounding teams while Seattle has been fading and was mauled by the 49ers a week ago.
Small wonder the Cowboys are favored by 9 points and climbing against an alleged NFC playoff contender in the Seahawks. Seattle owns a weird Week 13 trend here (13-1 SU past 14 seasons) but that is harder to back than Dallas winning 13 straight at home while covering 11 times.
Kenneth Walker is doubtful at RB and Geno Smith recovering from a hand injury doesn’t sound like a recipe for success against a ferocious Dallas D on a short week.
Seahawks Cowboys Pick: Odds DAL -9, Total 46.5 | Matchup Report