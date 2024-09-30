Seahawks Lions Betting Picks, MNF Chalk Covers

Sure the Seattle Seahawks are 3-0 but they have beaten QBs Bo Nix, Jacoby Brissett, and Skylar Thompson. Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions present a much tougher challenge.

The Lions have won 15 of 18 games as favorites and have been very dog at home ATS. But these Seahawks – the Seahawks before them – always excel on Monday Night with an 18-4 SU mark over nearly two decades.

Is that enough to back Seattle as a road dog in September? They have won outright in three of past four games in this situation dating to 2019.

Seahawks Lions Pick: Odds DET -4, Total 46.5 | Matchup Stats

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

They are 3-0 for a reason when other ‘good’ teams are not, so its time to take them seriously. They are 9-2 SU vs the Lions, although much of that edge was built up over the decades with the ‘old’ Lions. That includes six straight wins and a 5-1 ATS mark.

Geno Smith has doubters but he also came in here last year as an underdog and beat the Lions, so this is not uncharted territory. They also have a weird Week 4 knack winning 10 of 11 seasons.

Why the Lions can cover the spread

Detroit has the superior roster, playing at home and will stack their league-best run game against a bottom-third run stop defense. And their defensive pressure should make things daunting for QB Smith who is, bless his heart, not the second coming of Tom Brady.

If you have been betting the Lions regularly and notice that your wallet is fatter, that’s because they are riding a 25-8 ATS run. Within the NFC, that streak of ATS goodness extends to 26-10 ATS.

Seahawks Lions Picks

Laying points on the chalk on MNF is a square move but in this case, its also the right move. Seattle will not repeat their upset from 2023 and this game could get out of hand early while the Lions grind the shit out of the Seahawks defense.

Seattle Detroit Betting Trends

Seahawks are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games played in Week 4.

Seahawks are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against Detroit.

Lions are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games as the favorite

Seahawks won 6 straight vs Lions, 5-1 ATS

Seahawks are 18-4 SU in their last 22 games played on a Monday.

Lions are 25-8 ATS in their last 33 games

Lions are 26-10 ATS in their last 36 conference games

Lions are 9-2 ATS in their last 11 games played in September.