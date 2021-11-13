Seahawks Packers Prediction, GB small home chalk

The Green Bay Packers have been the best team in the league ATS since the start of the 2020 season, rolling up eight straight covers to reach 19-8 ATS in their last 27 games.

They have dominated at Lambeau Field as of late with a 17-2 SU record in their previous 19 games at home (including 11-4 ATS past 15). The Packers will take on the Seattle Seahawks, who have lost two of their last three games and are 0-6 ATS in its previous five games at Green Bay and lost nine in a row SU.

Yes, Russell Wilson is back, but so is Aaron Rodgers. I am all over the Packers -3.5 at FanDuel.

Seahawks Packers Prediction – Odds: GB -3.5, Total 49 atFanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Seattle Seahawks will cover the spread

It’s pretty simple. Russell Wilson is back under center. Geno Smith was fine in his three starts, but the Seahawks’ offense was desperately missing their star quarterback. Wilson was second in completion percentage in the NFL from Weeks 1-4 before he went down with a finger injury.

It will be interesting to see how the Packers react to all the drama that came out of Green Bay over the last week and a half. Remember, Rodgers is going to be activated off the Covid-19 list on Saturday. He has not practiced in over a week and will be thrown into the starting lineup without being with his team for more than 10 days.

Why the Green Bay Packers will cover the spread

The Packers have had the Seahawks number. They are 5-0-1 ATS in their last six games when playing Seattle and are simply the better team right now. From top to bottom, the Packers have the better roster.

According to Football Outsiders, the Seahawks’ defense should not scare any offense in this league, as they are sitting as the 24th ranked DVOA defense. The talent is not there on that side of the ball, as their best defensive player, Jamal Adams, struggles in coverage. I am expecting a massive game from Davante Adams.

Seahawks Packers Prediction

This spread should be in the 5-5.5 area. Getting the Packers at -3.5 at home against a 3-5 team is an automatic bet.

Packers -3.5

Packers Seahawk Betting Trends

Packers have covered 8 straight and are 19-8 ATS in their last 27 games.

Packers 5-0-1 ATS in its last 6 games when playing Seattle

Seahawks 0-6 ATS in its last 5 games at Green Bay and lost 9 in a row SU

Packers are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games at home (including 11-4 ATS past 15)

UNDER is 13-4 Seattle’s last 17 games.

Seahawks are 8-2-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in week 10.

Seahawks are 14-5 ATS in their last 19 games when playing as the underdog