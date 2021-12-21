Seahawks Rams OVER? Tuesday Picks

There are UNDER trends galore as the Seattle Seahawks visit the LA Rams in a weird Tuesday Night divisional clash.
But with both teams coming consecutive high-scoring victories, bettors should look elsewhere for betting angles because this game might smash the total of 46 points.
Start with Seattle as an underdog? They are 15-6 ATS in their past 21 games in this role. And when catching 7 points or more, they have covered 6 straight dating to October 2011.
Seahawks @ Rams -7, Total 46 at FanDuel | Matchup Report