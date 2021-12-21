Nov 15, 2020; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds (11) runs the ball against Seattle Seahawks strong safety Jamal Adams (33) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Seahawks Rams OVER? Tuesday Picks

December 21, 2021 - Trend Dummy

There are UNDER trends galore as the Seattle Seahawks visit the LA Rams in a weird Tuesday Night divisional clash.

But with both teams coming consecutive high-scoring victories, bettors should look elsewhere for betting angles because this game might smash the total of 46 points.

Start with Seattle as an underdog? They are 15-6 ATS in their past 21 games in this role. And when catching 7 points or more, they have covered 6 straight dating to October 2011.

Seahawks @ Rams -7, Total 46 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

After a horrible stretch of play, mostly without Russell Wilson and some with him, the Seahawks have won two straight (vs the Niners and Texans). They have struggled recently against the Rams ATS but the Seahawks clearly bite hard as an underdog and catching seven points here is probably more than they need to cover.

Their injury situation has healed up, DK Metcalf will play and the Ram better beware the deep ball.

Why the Rams can cover the spread

After a dry spell, the Rams are winning again and looking more like the team that started 7-1. Aaron Donald is back to full health and their Covid situation has calmed in recent days.

LA owns a 7-2 ATS mark against their NFC West foes and boast the superior team on paper – if only they played the games on paper….

Seahawks Rams Prediction

We trust the Seahawks with a big dog number and expect them to cover for a seventh straight time when catching 7 points or more. The Rams have struggled to cover as favorites lately and that trend continues.

Seahawks +7

Rams Seahawks Betting Trends

UNDER is 11-3 LA Rams’ last 14 games at home.

UNDER is 13-3 Seattle’s last 16 conference games

UNDER is 16-6 Seattle’s last 22 games.

Seahawks are 2-7 ATS in their last 9 games at LA Rams

Seahawks are 15-6 ATS in their last 21 games as the underdog.

Rams are 5-14-1 ATS in their last 20 games played in week 15

