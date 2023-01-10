Seahawks 49ers Wild Card Pick, SF Rolls

Can a Wild Card game against a divisional rival be a letdown spot? If you are Seattle, who won in OT then sweated out a Lions upset of Green Bay just to make the playoffs, the answer is probably yes.
The Seahawks are double-digit underdogs at San Francisco where the 49ers are favorites to win the NFC title. It’s the second time in two weeks Seattle is double-digit dog, it hadn’t happened since 2011 before that.
The problem here is Seattle’s defense is no match for the varied and explosive 49ers offense. The opportunity here is shaking the confidence of rookie QB Brock Purdy with an early score or an early pick. The 49ers have won 10 straight overall, have covered 8 straight divisional games and almost always cover at home.
Seahawks 49ers Wild Card Pick: Odds SF -10, Total 43 | Matchup Report