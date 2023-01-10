Seahawks 49ers Wild Card Pick, SF Rolls

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

Geno Smith had a terrific season boosted by presumptive offensive rookie of the year Kenneth Walker III. D.K. Metcalf is his preferred weapon up top and he can win any battle with any defensive back.

Seattle also owns a historical edge against the 49ers, losing just four of the past 19 meetings. Is that enough to spring the upset? Probably not but its enough to spring a cover of 10 points.

Why the 49ers can cover the spread

A dominant defense and possibly the league’s most diverse offense makes this a tough task for Seattle, who have to feel lucky to be here at all. All the recent trends tilt heavily towards San Francisco while the Seahawks skidded to a 1-7 ATS streak in the second half of the season.

Saturday game? 49ers dominate 11-1 SU. Divisional game? They are 8-0 ATS. At home? 12-1 SU, 11-2 ATS. In January? 18-4-1 ATS.

Seahawks 49ers Wild Card Pick

Laying 10 points in the playoffs is a tough ask for a bettor, but this should be a one-sided contest that is over by halftime. We are comfortable laying the 10 points as the 49ers roll.

49ers Seahawks Anytime TD Props

Coming soon as odds are posted

Seahawks 49ers Betting Trends

Seahawks 2-9 ATS as DD dogs dating to 2008

Seahawks are 1-7 ATS in their last 8 games

49ers have won 10 straight games SU

Seahawks are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games against San Francisco.

49ers are 16-6 ATS in their last 22 games

UNDER is 8-1 past 9 San Fran playoff games

49ers are 12-1 SU, 11-2 ATS in their last 13 games at home.

49ers covered 8 straight divisional games

49ers are 18-4-1 ATS in their last 23 games played in January.

49ers are 11-1 SU, 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Saturday.