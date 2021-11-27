Nov 21, 2021; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) stands on the sideline during the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Washington Pick, WFT Terrible on MNF

November 27, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, holding a 3-7 record and on the outside looking in of the playoffs. Fortunately, they run into one of the most lopsided trends in recent memory as they visit Washington on Monday Night Football.

Washington is a wallet-draining 1-17 ATS in their last 18 Monday Night home games. The Seahawks meanwhile are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog, and the spread is only sitting at -1 Washington.  I like Seattle to cover and win this game outright. 

Seattle Washington Betting Pick, Odds: WSH -1, Total 46.5 @ Draft Kings | Matchup Stats

Why the Seahawks will cover the spread

Russell Wilson has struggled since coming back from injury, and I think it was because they rushed him onto the field too early. This is now his third game back, so he should be fully healthy by now, and he is a much better quarterback than Taylor Heinicke. 

This is the perfect defense for Wilson to go against to get back on track. Washington is 31st in defensive DVOA, and without Chase Young, their defensive line has struggled to get any pressure. There aren’t any cornerbacks on Washington’s roster that can keep up with DK Metcalf or Tyler Lockett. 

Why Washington will cover the spread

Heinicke is playing some darn good football lately. Over the last two weeks, Heinicke is first out of all quarterbacks in the NFL in EPA per play in the previous three weeks, and they played some excellent teams, taking down the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers. 

There is no reason why Heinicke can’t continue to play a high level against this Seahawks defense. They are sitting at 29th in EPA per play over the last three weeks and are 21st overall this season. 

Seattle Washington Betting Pick

Russell Wilson is too good to allow this Seahawks time to slide like this. They will come back and beat Washington outright. 

Seattle ML

Washington Seattle Betting Trends

Washington 1-17 ATS in their last 18 games played on a Monday when playing at home

UNDER is 12-2 Seattle’s last 14 conference games

Seattle are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games on the road.

Seahawks are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games played on a Monday.

Seahawks are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog.

Washington is 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 12.

