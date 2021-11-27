Seattle Washington Pick, WFT Terrible on MNF

The Seattle Seahawks have been one of the most disappointing teams in the NFL this season, holding a 3-7 record and on the outside looking in of the playoffs. Fortunately, they run into one of the most lopsided trends in recent memory as they visit Washington on Monday Night Football.
Washington is a wallet-draining 1-17 ATS in their last 18 Monday Night home games. The Seahawks meanwhile are 14-6 ATS in their last 20 games as the underdog, and the spread is only sitting at -1 Washington. I like Seattle to cover and win this game outright.
Seattle Washington Betting Pick, Odds: WSH -1, Total 46.5