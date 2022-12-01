SEC Championship Game Pick: LSU Covers

It’s the Georgia Bulldogs versus the LSU Tigers in the SEC Championship Game this weekend, a matchup that has surprisingly happened four previous times in the SEC Championship game.

In this weekend’s matchup, which will be played at Mercedes-Benz Satdium in Atlanta, Georgia, the Bulldogs are heavy 17.5-point favorites. Georgia heads into the weekend a perfect 12-0 on the season, but they’re only 6-6 against the spread. As you might expect they were favored in every game this season.

On the road Georgia has won 11 straight with an 8-3 ATS record. For total bettors Georgia has been a solid Under pick with a 15-6 Under record in their last 21 games. When favored by 17 points or more the Bulldogs have won 24 straight but they’re only 10-14 ATS.

SEC Championship Game Pick

LSU is coming off a disappointing 38-23 loss to Texas A&M as 10-point favorites to end the regular season. That loss snapped a five-game winning streak during which they were 4-1 ATS. On the road the Tigers have been a money-loser for bettors at 1-3 ATS in their last four and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. Despite that poor road record the Tigers are 4-2 SU and ATS in their last six games as an underdog.

The Tigers and Bulldogs last met up in the 2019 SEC Championship Game which LSU won 37-10 as a 7-point favorite. Including that win the Tigers are 4-1 SU and 4-0-1 ATS in their last five versus the Bulldogs. Two of those wins by the Tigers came as the underdog. For total bettors seven of the last nine matchups between the Bulldogs and Tigers have gone Over the posted total.

Other SEC Championship matchups between the Tigers and the Bulldogs took place in 2003, 2005, and 2011. In those three matchups LSU was 2-1 SU and ATS. The lone Georgia win was in 2005 when the Bulldogs defeated the Tigers 34-14 as a 2-point underdog.

SEC Championship Game Pick: LSU hangs within 2 TDs