Sugar Bowl Betting, Kansas State Alabama Pick

Can the Alabama Crimson Tide salvage what has been a disappointing season by capping things off with a Sugar Bowl win over the Kansas State Wildcats?

Alabama was 10-2 straight up and 5-6-1 against the spread this season. That may not sound bad but any season where they miss out on the SEC Championship Game and the College Football Playoffs is a down one for Alabama. The Crimson Tide finished off the season as a bad bet with a 1-5-1 ATS record in their last seven games.

Kansas State Alabama Pick: +6.5, Total 56 | Matchup Stats

Alabama has surprisingly struggled on the road lately with a 1-2 SU record and 0-3 ATS mark in their last three games away from Tuscaloosa. In their last six road games the Crimson Tide are 1-5 ATS, and they’re 2-7 ATS in their last nine.

Kansas State was 10-3 SU and 9-3-1 ATS this season. They’re coming off a 31-28 win over TCU as 1-point favorites in the Big 12 Championship Game. That was the Wildcats fourth straight win both SU and ATS.

On the road the Wildcats are 4-1 SU and 3-1-1 ATS in their last five. However, they’re 5-5-2 ATS in their last 12 away from home. When listed as an underdog they’re only 2-6 SU and 3-5 ATS in their last eight, and 3-11 SU in their last 14. Kansas State has won three straight against opponents from the SEC.

Alabama has been an up-and-down choice for bettors in bowl games of late with a 4-5-1 ATS record in their last 10 bowl games. When listed as a bowl game favorite the Crimson Tide are 7-1 SU and 4-3-1 ATS in their last eight.

Kansas State is 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four bowl games, and 4-8 SU and ATS in their last 12. As a bowl game underdog they’re proven the oddsmakers right by going 1-5 SU and ATS in their last six.

Kansas State Alabama Pick: Alabama -6

