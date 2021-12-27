Sugar Bowl betting pick: Ole Miss Baylor OVER?

Sugar Bowl Betting Pick

Ole Miss was 10-2 straight up and 7-4-1 against the spread this season, finishing the regular season on a four-game winning streak with a 3-1 ATS record. The Rebels have gone Under the posted total in their last seven games. Ole Miss has had some trouble on the road with a 4-4 SU and ATS record in their last eight, and a 4-10 SU and 6-8 ATS record in their last 14. When favored they’ve won eight straight with a 5-2-1 ATS record.

The Rebels are 8-1 SU and 7-1-1 ATS in their last nine bowl games. They have gone Under in four straight bowl games and seven of their last nine. As a bowl game favorite, the Rebels are 6-1 SU and 5-1-1 ATS in their last seven.

Baylor was 11-2 SU and 9-4 ATS this season. That includes defeating Oklahoma State 21-16 in the Big 12 Championship Game as a 7-point underdog. As an underdog the Bears are 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five games and 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

If they end up being an underdog, beware fading them – they are 16-5-1 ATS in their last 22 games when playing as the underdog.

The Bears are 3-1 SU and ATS in their last four bowl games. When listed as a bowl game underdog the Bears are a surprising 4-1 SU and ATS in their last five. In the 2020 Sugar Bowl Baylor lost to Georgia 26-14 as a 3.5-point underdog.

There are no recent matchups between Baylor and Ole Miss, but in their last three games against SEC opponents Baylor is 1-2 SU and ATS. In their last seven games against Big 12 opponents Ole Miss is 5-2 SU and ATS.