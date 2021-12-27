Sugar Bowl betting pick: Ole Miss Baylor OVER?

A Sugar Bowl betting pick on the spread is tricky as Ole Miss faces Baylor (-1 as of Dec. 27), but the total prediction seems an obvious one.
55 points is the lowest Ole Miss OU number since 2019 and Heisman finalist Matt Corral leads a Rebels team that ranked fifth in offensive yards at 506 YPG. They also have just the 102nd rated defense, which sounds like a lot of scoring.
Baylor rallied late in the season and beat Oklahoma State to win the Big 12. The Bears also averaged 32.5 PPG on the season, meaning the average offensive scoring total of these teams is 68.5. Noteworthy: Ole Miss has won 6 straight January games with a 5-0-1 ATS record.
Baylor Bears vs. Ole Miss Rebels (-1, Total 55 at Draft Kings) – Matchup Report