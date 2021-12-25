Nov 20, 2021; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Hurricanes quarterback Tyler Van Dyke (9) attempts a pass against the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Sun Bowl Betting: Miami vs WSU

December 25, 2021 - National Football Post

Miami always loses bowl games and that fact is up for debate against as Sun Bowl betting returns to the fore at El Paso Texas on New Year’s Eve. The Hurricanes face Washington State Cougars, who are missing several key players (including QB Max Borghi)  who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

In their last 11 bowl games, they’re 1-10 SU and 2-9 ATS, which obscures another mediocre regular season when the Hurricanes were 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS.

The Hurricanes have been a good bet on the road lately at 5-1 ATS in their last six. When favored they’re only 5-4 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. If this line swings back to Miami as favorite, realize they are 1-5 SU in their last six, and 1-7 ATS in their last eight.

Sun Bowl Betting

Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes (-2.5/59.5) – Matchup Report

Washington State was 7-5 SU and 8-4 ATS this season, including 8-1 ATS in their last nine games. As an underdog the Cougars are 5-1 ATS in their last six games, but the line has moved to see them -1 as of Christmas Day at FanDuel.

QB Max Borghi and others won’t play, which is bad news for a Cougars team with minimal bowl success with a 2-6 SU record and 3-5 ATS record in their last eight games. In those eight games the Under is 6-2. As a bowl game underdog the Cougars have proven the oddsmakers right with four straight losses and a 2-2 ATS record.

The Hurricanes and the Cougars previously met up in the 2015 Sun Bowl. Washington State defeated Miami 20-14 as a 1.5-point favorite.

