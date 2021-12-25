Sun Bowl Betting: Miami vs WSU

Miami always loses bowl games and that fact is up for debate against as Sun Bowl betting returns to the fore at El Paso Texas on New Year’s Eve. The Hurricanes face Washington State Cougars, who are missing several key players (including QB Max Borghi) who opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL draft.

In their last 11 bowl games, they’re 1-10 SU and 2-9 ATS, which obscures another mediocre regular season when the Hurricanes were 7-5 SU and 6-6 ATS.

The Hurricanes have been a good bet on the road lately at 5-1 ATS in their last six. When favored they’re only 5-4 SU and 3-6 ATS in their last nine. If this line swings back to Miami as favorite, realize they are 1-5 SU in their last six, and 1-7 ATS in their last eight.

Sun Bowl Betting

Washington State Cougars vs. Miami Hurricanes (-2.5/59.5) – Matchup Report