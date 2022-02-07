Super Bowl 56 Props: Kupp, Mixon Picks

Your spread pick is decided, you have probably settled on the OVER UNDER as well as the Super Bowl 5 coin toss. Now its time to add some spice – and profitability – for your day of Super Bowl wagering with some Super Bowl 56 props.

Deeg lines up some of his favorite early picks, based on odds available at FanDuel and Draft Kings.

Super Bowl 56 Props – LA Rams

Cooper Kupp longest reception OVER 28.5 yards -130 (DraftKings)

It is no secret that the Bengals will have to slow down Cooper Kupp if they want to win this game. Well, that is easier said than done, considering Kupp hasn’t had a game under 61 receiving yards all season.

Kupp has continued his remarkable play in the playoffs. He is averaging 15.4 yards per reception in the playoffs, and the Bengals have struggled to slow down the big play. They allowed three plays of 30 yards or more to A.J Brown in the Divisional Round.

Von Miller OVER 4.5 Tackles + Assists +102 (FanDuel)

Getting plus value here is intriguing. It’s no secret that Von Miller will be critical to the Rams’ success in this game.

Miller came up huge for the Broncos in Super Bowl 50. He had six combined tackles and 2.5 sacks, winning the Super Bowl MVP trophy. Miller has eclipsed 4.5 combined tackles in four of his last seven games.

Super Bowl 56 Props – Cincinnati Bengals

Samaje Perine OVER 1.5 Receptions -105 (DraftKings)

The AFC Championship was slipping away from the Bengals in the first half before the Bengals got Samaje Perine involved. He took a 41-yard screen pass to the house, which was the game’s turning point.

I expect the Bengals to utilize Perine on third downs. He has eclipsed 1.5 receptions in five of his last eight games and was a spark plug for the Bengals last week.

Joe Mixon UNDER 63.5 Rushing Yards -114 (FanDuel)

Mixon has been an important cog in the Bengals offense, but a lot of his damage has come from catching the ball out of the backfield. In six of his last eight games, Mixon has failed to eclipse 64 rushing yards.

The Rams run defense has been excellent this year. They shut down the 49ers rushing attack in the Championship game and finished fifth in rushing yards allowed per game this season.

More Super Bowl 56 props coming soon…