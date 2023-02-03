Super Bowl 57 Betting Trends

Kansas City has dominated the NFC in recent years, proven by their 17-1 SU mark in 18 recent non-conference games. That lone loss was to Tampa Bay a few Super Bowls ago. Philly has also dominated non-conference play, wining 7 straight vs the AFC.

And Philly almost always wins when it is favored, proven by its 20-2 SU streak when they lay points.

Super Bowl Coin Toss Trends

We get into this more in our annual report on betting the Super Bowl coin toss, but this is a great way to start the game with some profits. In eight straight Super Bowls, the team that won the toss lost the game.

And if you think you know Tails will hit, you better bet the Eagles will win the coin toss. Why? The last 17 times that Tails hit, the NFC team won the toss!

And if Patrick Mahomes wins the NFL MVP award as expected, beware this 9-game streak. Not since Kurt Warner won the MVP and also the Super Bowl in 1999 has a reigning MVP won the Super Bowl. Since then, regular season MVPs have failed nine times.

NFL MVPs Lose Super Bowl

Kurt Warner in 2001

Rich Gannon in 2002

Shaun Alexander in 2005

Tom Brady in 2007

Peyton Manning in 2009

Peyton Manning and 2013

Cam Newton in 2015

Matt Ryan in 2016

Tom Brady in 2017

Super Bowl 57 Trends

Philadelphia is 20-2 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favorite.

Kansas City is 17-1 SU in their last 18 games vs the NFC including 10 straight

Chiefs 10-3 SU past 13 games away from home, OVER is 10-3

Eagles have won 7 straight vs the AFC

Kansas City is 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog.

OVER is 12-4 Kansas City’s last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

Chiefs 8-1 SU past 9 games after a bye week

Eagles have played 6 straight playoff UNDERs, 9-2 past 11

Eagles are 7-2 ATS past 9 playoff games

Chiefs failed to cover past 5 games as playoff underdogs dating to 1994