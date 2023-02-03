Super Bowl 57 Betting Trends

Cincinnati bucked a 12-year Super Bowl trend last when they covered the point spread while losing the game outright.
Before that, bettors didn’t really need to handicap the line, they just needed to predict which team would win as 12 straight teams that won had covered the spread. And the Super Bowl 57 point spread is so tight (1.5 points favoring the Eagles as of Feb. 3 at FanDuel Sportsbook) that picking the winner – either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles – is the only real challenge.
The total was sitting at 50.5, a high number and possibly a recipe for a fifth straight Super Bowl UNDER. Underdogs are now on an 11-4 ATS run in Super Bowls although KC is 0-5 ATS as a playoff dog dating to 1994.