Super Bowl 57 Parlays: Eagles, Chiefs Props

Super Bowl 57 parlays – if you can imagine it, you can probably bet it as Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sure, bet on the spread and a few props, but parlays are where the payouts can really multiply with wicked odds. And there is so much to bet on, sportsbooks don’t always get the odds exactly right, so we have a chance to win big.

Create your own parlay or check out some of the pre-set parlay specials to make things easier. If you are a Chiefs fans and think that Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon can combine for 100+ Rushing Yds, that’s EVEN odds, a +100 payout. Bet $100, profit $100.

How about Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce each to score a TD and for the game to go OVER 51.5 points? That’s +400, bet $100 and profit $400. Check out the parlay list below and visit FanDuel and Draft Kings for literally thousands of Super Bowl 57 parlay betting options.