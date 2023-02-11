Feb 2, 2020; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid is dunked with Gatorade by his players in the fourth quarter against the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl 57 Parlays: Eagles, Chiefs Props

February 10, 2023 - National Football Post

Super Bowl 57 parlays – if you can imagine it, you can probably bet it as Philadelphia Eagles battle the Kansas City Chiefs.

Sure, bet on the spread and a few props, but parlays are where the payouts can really multiply with wicked odds. And there is so much to bet on, sportsbooks don’t always get the odds exactly right, so we have a chance to win big.

Create your own parlay or check out some of the pre-set parlay specials to make things easier. If you are a Chiefs fans and think that Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon can combine for 100+ Rushing Yds, that’s EVEN odds, a +100 payout. Bet $100, profit $100.

How about Jalen Hurts and Travis Kelce each to score a TD and for the game to go OVER 51.5 points? That’s +400, bet $100 and profit $400. Check out the parlay list below and visit FanDuel and Draft Kings for literally thousands of Super Bowl 57 parlay betting options.

FanDuel Super Bowl 57 Parlays

A.J. Brown 4+ Receptions and Travis Kelce 5+ Receptions -200
Either Jalen Hurts or Patrick Mahomes to Record 50+ Rushing Yards -150
Isiah Pacheco, Patrick Mahomes and Jerick McKinnon to Combine for 100+ Rushing Yds +100
Boston Scott and Kenneth Gainwell to Combine for 40+ Rushing Yards +150
Either Miles Sanders or Isiah Pacheco to record 100+ Scrimmage Yds +200
Any Player to have A 60+ Yard Reception +300
Either James Bradberry or CJ Gardner Johnson to Record 1+ Interception +300
A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yds +500
Either Marquez Valdes-Scantling or JuJu Smith-Schuster to have 100+ Rec Yds +700
Any Player to Return a Punt/Kickoff for a TD +1100
Isiah Pacheco 50+ Receiving Yds and 1+ Rush/Rec TD +1200
Philadelphia Eagles to Rush for 4+ TDs +1300
Miles Sanders to Score the 1st Eagles TD and Travis Kelce to Score the 1st Chiefs TD +1800
Any Non-QB to have 1+ Passing TD +2000
Any Player to have over 215.5 Receiving yards (Break Super Bowl Record) +2000
Points to be scored in the first 1:00 minute of play +3000
Both Chris Jones and Haason Reddick to Record 2+ Sacks Each +3000
Any Offensive Lineman to Score 1+ Receiving TD +3500
Miles Sanders to Score the Philadelphia Eagles’ 1st and 2nd Touchdown +3500
Any Player to Rush for over 204.5 yards (Break Super Bowl Record) +4500
Any QB to have 1+ Receiving TD +5000
Any Player to Pass for over 6.5 TDs (Break Super Bowl Record) +6000
Any Player to Pass for over 505.5 yards (Break Super Bowl Record) +8000
Both Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce to Score 1+ TD Each +20000

Draft Kings Super Bowl 57 Parlays

Bet $5, Get $200 in BONUS BETS immediately at Draft Kings

Over 2.5 KC Chiefs Total Touchdowns

KC Chiefs 1st Quarter (3 Way)

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Pays out +370

Under 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Under 10.5 Total Points – 1st Quarter

PHI Eagles 1st Half (3 Way)

Pays out +380

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Pays out +400

Under 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Under 10.5 Total Points – 1st Quarter

KC Chiefs 1st Half (3 Way)

Pays out +425

Over 3.5 PHI Eagles Total Touchdowns

PHI Eagles 1st Quarter (3 Way)

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Pays out +450

PHI Eagles Moneyline

PHI Eagles 1st Quarter (3 Way)

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Pays out +475

Over 10.5 Total Points – 1st Quarter

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Pays out +500

PHI Eagles Moneyline

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Odd Total Points Odd/Even

Pays out +500

Over 2.5 KC Chiefs Total Touchdowns

KC Chiefs 1st Half (3 Way)

Under 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Pays out +525

Over 51.5 Alternate Total Points

Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown Scorer

A.J. Brown Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Pays out +1800

KC Chiefs Moneyline

KC Chiefs 1st Half (3 Way)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jerick McKinnon Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Pays out +1900

KC Chiefs Moneyline

KC Chiefs 1st Quarter (3 Way)

Travis Kelce Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Isiah Pacheco Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Jerick McKinnon Anytime Touchdown Scorer

Pays out +2200

