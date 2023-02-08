Super Bowl 57 Picks: Chiefs Eagles Betting

Why the Chiefs can cover the Super Bowl 57 spread

Mahomes will win the MVP and remains the league’s best player even on a shaky ankle. But his receiving corps is also banged up, ditto All-World TE Travis Kelce (who was OVER 79.5 receiving yards at Draft Kings Sportsbook.

Frank Clark and Chris Jones lead an aggressive Chiefs defense which should aim to limit the Eagles ground game early and challenge Hurts to win the game with his arm. If either players secures a sack, its easy money and a nice payout at Draft Kings as well.

Kansas City has dominated the NFC, winning 10 straight and 17 of 18 games going back three seasons. And the Chiefs are 12-4-1 ATS in 17 games as an underdog.

Why the Eagles can cover the Super Bowl 57 spread

The Eagles defense has been terrific but still gets some questions about heir strength of schedule in 2022. The DL and secondary are aggressive and fast and deep. Their goal will be to rattle the unflappable Mahomes or at least force quick releases. If you see Mahomes getting flushed from the pocket to scramble a few times, his rushing yard total is just 18.5 yards.

Meanwhile the offensive line is also terrific and should be able to open lanes for the Eagles terrific run game. Outside, A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are lethal weapons. Its possible the Eagles can get out in front and extend the lead to easily cover the points here. Since 1994, the Chiefs have failed to cover all five times as a playoff underdog.

Super Bowl 57 Picks

Many believe this line should already be -3 Philly, so getting them at -1.5 appears to be a bargain. The strategy in Philly should be to grind the ball on the ground and keep Mahomes off the field, then harass the shit out of him when he’s on the field. The fact all his receivers have lingering injuries is not great news for the Chiefs if they need to rally. We like the Eagles to win easily here and 1.5 points is a gift.

Super Bowl 57 Anytime TD Props

Jalen Hurts -115 at Draft Kings

He has scored a TD in seven of his past nine games and it seems every goal-line situation is a QB sneak.

A.J. Brown +120 at FanDuel

The Chiefs have allowed the second most touchdowns to opposing wide receivers this season. Brown lead the Eagles with 11 receiving touchdowns.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling +250 at FanDuel

Valdez-Scantling has touchdowns in back-to-back games, including 116 yards in the AFC Championship game.

Kenneth Gainwell +360 at FanDuel

Gainwell has been the best running back on the Eagles in the playoffs. He has 195 total yards with one touchdown in the last two games.

Super Bowl 57 Betting Trends

Coin toss winner has lost eight straight games

Regular season MVP has lost 9 straight Super Bowls

Philadelphia is 20-2 SU in their last 22 games when playing as the favorite.

Kansas City is 17-1 SU in their last 18 games vs the NFC including 10 straight

Chiefs 10-3 SU past 13 games away from home, OVER is 10-3

Eagles have won 7 straight vs the AFC

Kansas City is 12-4-1 ATS in their last 17 games when playing as the underdog.

OVER is 12-4 Kansas City’s last 16 games when playing as the underdog.

Chiefs 8-1 SU past 9 games after a bye week

Eagles have played 6 straight playoff UNDERs, 9-2 past 11

Eagles are 7-2 ATS past 9 playoff games

Chiefs failed to cover past 5 games as playoff underdogs dating to 1994