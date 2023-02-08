Super Bowl 57 Picks: Chiefs Eagles Betting

Eagles bettors might not get a better price than -1.5 in Super Bowl 57 as there are rumored heavy bets coming closer to kickoff on the Eagles. That would mean Philly backers should move quickly while Kansas City bettors could wait for a better dog line closer to kickoff.
Super Bowl 57 picks range from the aforementioned point spread and total (up to 51 now) to the thousands of fun props and parlay options. Coin toss trends, like the fact the Super Bowl winner has lost the coin toss eight straight times, are also fun and potentially profitable.
As for the game itself, the health of star QBs Jalen Hurts (shoulder) and Patrick Mahomes (ankle) remain big question marks. Ditto the status of KC’s battered wide receiver room, where Mecole Hardman appears out, while Kadarius Toney and JuJu Smith-Schuster have been practising this week for the Chiefs.
Super Bowl 57 Picks: Odds PHI -1.5, Total 51