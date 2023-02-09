Super Bowl 57 Prop Picks: Gainwell, Pacheco Rushing Yards Props

It’s the same temptation every year – which Super Bowl 57 prop picks are most likely to hit and pad your bankroll?

Kansas City battles Philadelphia in Super Bowl 57 and there are lots of props where the odds seem too good to be true and we will try our best to identify them, along with the best payouts.

Kenneth Gainwell OVER 19.5 rushing yards -110

Gainwell has destroyed this total in three straight games. With double-digit carries in his last two games, this line is far too low.

Patrick Mahomes UNDER 294.5 Passing Yards -110

The Eagles have the best pass defense in the NFL, holding teams to just 171 passing yards per game. They have only given up 192 passing yards in two playoff games.

Isiah Pacheco OVER 46.5 Rushing Yards -110

Andy Reid will take advantage of a mediocre Eagles run defense. He has eclipsed this total in nine of his last 11 games.

Jalen Hurts OVER 49.5 Rushing Yards -110

The Chiefs have allowed the fifth most rushing yards to opposing quarterbacks. Hurts will be active with his legs in this game.

