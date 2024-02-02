They have the better quarterback, the better coaches, the better defense and have been playing better, but the Kansas City Chiefs are still underdogs a week before Suer Bowl 58 vs the San Francisco 49ers.

So how to Super Bowl 58 betting trends stack up, especially with Kansas City as the underdog? Pound the Chiefs.

In their past 22 games as an underdog, the Chiefs are 17-4-1 ATS. And they have won outright the past three times as a playoff dog. What trends point to the 49ers? They have won eight in a row as playoff favorites and won 11 of their past 14 games away from SoFi Stadium.

For coin toss bettors, last season broke an 8-game streak where the winner of the toss ended up losing the game. The Chiefs called tails, won and then rallied to beat the Eagles in Super Bowl 57.

Chiefs are 17-4-1 ATS in their last 22 games as the underdog.

Chiefs have covered 5 straight games and also covered 5 straight playoff games

Chiefs won outright past three games as playoff dog

UNDER is 12-4 past 16 KC games

49ers won 8 straight as playoff chalk dating to 2014

Chiefs 6-1 ATS past 7 games vs 49ers

49ers won 11 of 14 away from SoFi Stadium

49ers just 3-7 ATS in past 10 non-conference games

Chiefs are 9-3 ATS their last 12 non-conference games

Long-term trend? Chiefs have won 70 of their last 88 games

Archived Super Bowl betting trends article from Feb. 3, 2023

Cincinnati bucked a 12-year Super Bowl trend last when they covered the point spread while losing the game outright.

Before that, bettors didn’t really need to handicap the line, they just needed to predict which team would win as 12 straight teams that won had covered the spread. And the Super Bowl 57 point spread is so tight (1.5 points favoring the Eagles as of Feb. 3) that picking the winner – either the Kansas City Chiefs or the Philadelphia Eagles – is the only real challenge.

The total was sitting at 50.5, a high number and possibly a recipe for a fifth straight Super Bowl UNDER. Underdogs are now on an 11-4 ATS run in Super Bowls although KC is 0-5 ATS as a playoff dog dating to 1994.