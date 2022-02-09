Super Bowl Parlay: Rams ML, Blanton, Higgins

Super Bowl Parlay 3 Outcomes

Los Angeles Rams Moneyline

My heart is saying take the Bengals, but I just can’t do it. The Bengals have been a great story and the city of Cincinnati deserves a championship, but this is a tough matchup for them.

The Rams’ defensive line against the Bengals’ offensive line is a huge mismatch. This season, Joe Burrow was the most sacked quarterback in the NFL and was sacked nine times in the AFC Divisional Round against the Tennessee Titans. He was only sacked once in the Championship game, but the Chiefs got pressure consistently.

The Bengals’ defense has been great in the playoffs, but the Rams have the weapons to beat them. Cooper Kupp and Odell Beckham Jr will be too much for Eli Apple and Chidobe Awuize. Matthew Stafford has done a great job of limiting turnovers in the playoffs, and the Bengals can only win if Stafford coughs up the ball.

The Rams win this one and get Stafford his first Super Bowl.

Kendall Blanton Anytime Touchdown

All signs point to Tyler Higbee missing this game due to a knee injury, opening the door for Blanton to get starter reps.

The Rams run a ton of 11-personnel, a three-wide receiver, one tight-end sets. Blanton played 79% of the snaps last week, with Higbee exiting the game late in the first quarter and had five targets for five receptions. This season, the Bengals allowed the third-most yards and fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends.

Tee Higgins OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards

Higgins has been a monster over the last two games, racking in 13 catches on 19 targets for 199 yards. Higgins is averaging 94.8 receiving yards in his last nine games.

The Rams’ secondary drops off after Ramsey. He will be following Ja’Marr Chase around, opening the door for Higgins to have a big day.

Rams ML, Kendall Blanton Anytime Touchdown, Tee Higgins OVER 69.5 Receiving Yards PARLAYED for +719 at FanDuel