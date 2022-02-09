Super Bowl Parlay: Rams ML, Blanton, Higgins

If you could place three ‘safe’ bets on Super Bowl 56 and get paid out at more than 7-1 odds, would you consider it?
That’s the Super Bowl parlay bet we have uncovered after a week of research into three very likely scenarios when the LA Rams host the Cincinnati Bengals. The first is a Rams win – the point spread might make you nervous at -4.5 – on the moneyline. The second and third legs of this 3-bet parlay focus on a wide receiver on each side.
So with Draft Kings and FanDuel both offering wicked signup bonuses and parlay special this week, its a great time to try a Super Bowl parlay bet to see if you can sneak a little profit bump from the big game.
See also Deeg’s Anytime TD picks and a half dozen Super Bowl prop picks.