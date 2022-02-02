Nov 28, 2021; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates the first down during the first quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Super Bowl Parlays: FanDuel Bets, Props

February 02, 2022 - Trend Dummy

There is an old adage (a false one) that parlay bets are sucker bets.

While it’s true that a 10-team longshot parlay is more like a lottery ticket than a real football bet, smaller parlays can be smart bets with awesome profit potential.

This is especially true with Super Bowl parlays, where so much attention is focused on a single game. Oddsmakers create so many bet types that its easy for a patient bettor to find great wagering value. That’s what we are looking for – money-making potential beyond the usual point spread bet, your Over Under pick and, of course, the Super Bowl coin toss.

SIGN UP AT FANDUEL, BET $5 AND WIN $280 IF YOUR TEAM WINS!

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Bet $5, Get $280 Free Bets if you Win!

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Super Bowl Parlays - FanDuel style

Of course, sportsbooks love to offer parlays because some fans get caught up in the hype of certain players or just want the fun and excitement of cheering for specific players. That is cool too, just invest wisely. NFP sponsor FanDuel Sportsbook will have thousands of Super Bowl parlays pre-set for your enjoyment, in addition to the parlays you can create yourself.

Here are some popular ones involving star offensive players like Ja’Marr Chase, Joe Mixon, Cam Akers, Cooper Kupp and more. Do you think Chase and Kupp can combine for more than 200 total yards? Seems pretty likely and that bet is currently +115 (profit $115 if you bet $100).

Will either Joe Burrow or Matthew Stafford have 350+ passing yards? Certainly possible and the payout is nice at +175 (profit $175 on a $100 bet).

Super Bowl 56 Parlays – FanDuel Odds as of Feb. 2

Ja’Marr Chase and Cooper Kupp to Combine for 200+ Receiving Yards +115

Either Ja’Marr Chase or Cooper Kupp to Score 2+ TDs +150

Either Joe Mixon Or Cam Akers To Have 100+ Rushing Yards +150

Joe Burrow & Matthew Stafford To Combine For 600+ Passing Yards +150

Any Player To Have Either 150+ Yards Receiving Or 150+ Yards Rushing +175

Either Either Joe Burrow Or Matthew Stafford To Have 350+ Passing Yards +175

Joe Mixon & Cam Akers To Combine for 150+ Yards Rushing +175

Either Joe Burrow Or Matthew Stafford To Throw A 50+ Yard TD Pass +200

Evan McPherson 8+ Total Kicking Pts & Joe Burrow To Have 15+ Rushing Yards +250

Either Joe Mixon Or Cam Akers to Score 2+ TDs +250

Either Joe Burrow Or Matthew Stafford To Throw 4+ Passing TDs +250

Matt Gay 8+ Total Kicking Points & Matthew Stafford To Have 10+ Rushing Yards +300

Either Joe Burrow Or Matthew Stafford To Score A Rushing Or Receiving TD +300

Trey Hendrickson, Von Miller & Aaron Donald All To Have 1+ Sacks Each +500

Von Miller 1+ Sacks, Matthew Stafford 2+ Passing TDs & Cam Akers 1+ Rushing TDs +600

Trey Hendrickson 1+ Sacks, Joe Burrow 2+ Passing TDs & Ja’Marr Chase 1+ TDs +600

Joe Burrow To Throw 3+ TDs & Joe Mixon To Have 75+ Yards Rushing +600

Matthew Stafford To Throw 3+ TDs & Odell Beckham To Have 75+ Yards Receiving +600

Both Joe Burrow & Matthew Stafford To Have 3+ Passing TDs Each +900

Evan McPherson To Kick Game Winning Walk Off Field Goal At End Of Regulation (Winning Margin Must Be 3 Points Or Less) +1000

Ja’Marr Chase, Cooper Kupp & Tee Higgins to have 100+ Receiving Yards Each +1400

Any Non QB To Complete A Passing TD +1400

Any Offensive Lineman To Have A Receiving TD +2000

Ben Skowronek To Record a 50+ Yard Reception +2500

Fanduel Bets

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Recent Posts

February 02, 2022

Rob Gronkowski honors Tom Brady over social media

February 02, 2022

Report: Cowboys WR Michael Gallup to have knee surgery next week

February 02, 2022

Bengals to wear black jerseys in Super Bowl LVI vs. Rams

February 02, 2022

Super Bowl LVI projected to generate $1B in legal wagers

February 02, 2022

Bears tab Alan Williams as defensive coordinator

See All News