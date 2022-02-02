Super Bowl Parlays: FanDuel Bets, Props

There is an old adage (a false one) that parlay bets are sucker bets.

While it’s true that a 10-team longshot parlay is more like a lottery ticket than a real football bet, smaller parlays can be smart bets with awesome profit potential.

This is especially true with Super Bowl parlays, where so much attention is focused on a single game. Oddsmakers create so many bet types that its easy for a patient bettor to find great wagering value. That’s what we are looking for – money-making potential beyond the usual point spread bet, your Over Under pick and, of course, the Super Bowl coin toss.