Syracuse Clemson Pick, Betting Preview

Someone’s undefeated season will come to an end in South Carolina this weekend when the Syracuse Orange and Clemson Tigers face off in a key ACC Atlantic Division matchup.

Both teams head into this matchup undefeated with Clemson 7-0 straight up and 4-3 against the spread, and Syracuse 6-0 SU and 5-1 ATS. In Saturday’s matchup the Tigers are 13.5-point home favorites.

Last week Clemson got past Florida State 34-28 as a 4.5-point favorite. The Tigers have won three straight ATS and 13 in a row SU with a 9-4 ATS mark. At home the Tigers are practically unbeatable with a 30-0 record in their last 30 games. However, that doesn’t make them automatic for bettors as they’re 10-20 ATS in those 30 games, and 5-10 ATS in their last 15.

Syracuse is coming off a 24-9 win over North Carolina State as 3-point favorites. Syracuse has only been an underdog once this season, a 31-7 win over Louisville as 5.5-point underdogs. On the road the Orange are 5-2 ATS in their last seven. Against ACC opponents they’re 2-4 ATS in their last six, and 9-4 ATS in their last 13.

Last season Clemson defeated Syracuse 17-14 as a 13.5-point road favorite. That was Clemson’s fourth straight win against the Orange during which they’re 1-3 ATS. In the last five matchups between Clemson and Syracuse the Orange are 4-1 ATS, and they’re 6-2 ATS in their last eight.

For total bettors Syracuse have been a winning Under play with three straight Under and a 7-3 Under record in their last 10. Clemson has gone Over the posted total in four of their last five games and they’re 5-1 Over in their last six homes games. In this matchup five of the last six games have gone Under, and the Under is 8-2 in the last 10.

Syracuse Clemson Pick

These are the two best run defenses in the ACC and we see this game plunging UNDER 49.5 points which was the line mid0-week at Draft Kings sportsbook.