TAMPA BAY ARIZONA Pick, Otto, Gage TDs

The NFL world expected so much more from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Arizona Cardinals this season. Both have disappointed mightily, but the Bucs at least remain in the picture in the weak NFC South.
There are UNDER trends here, even though we lean towards the OVER 40.5 and Trend Dummy has found mostly negative betting trends for both teams.
The Bucs are laying 7.5 points as the two collide Sunday night in Glendale. That’s a big ask for a team riding a 1-10-1 ATS streak. Let’s look at both sides.
Tampa Bay Arizona Pick: Odds ARZ +7.5, Total 40.5 | Matchup Stats