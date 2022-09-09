Tampa Bay Dallas Prediction, Bucs to Cover

Tom Brady is back for his 74th season, and it all starts with a fun Sunday night matchup between his Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Dak Prescott-led Dallas Cowboys in Texas.
The Bucs are laying just 2.5 points on the road, but there’s a lot in play. Dallas has some injury concerns and Tampa Bay isn’t 100 per cent sold on its offensive line.
The Cowboys have owned the Bucs at home over the years (12-1 SU) but that was almost never with TB12 at the controls. The Cowboys have also been a reliable fade play as small regular-season home dogs (1-5 ATS). Let’s look at both sides.
Tampa Bay Dallas Prediction: Cowboys +2.5, Total 50.5 | Matchup Stats