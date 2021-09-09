Buccaneers Cowboys Props: Anytime TD picks

One of the most popular – and profitable – features of the 2020 season here at NationalFootballPost.com was the weekly Anytime TD prop picks by writer Brenden Deeg.
So when something is both popular and profitable, why not do more of it? So we are. And starting with the season opener of Week 1, we’ll bring these exciting and profitable best prop bets from Deeg’s creative mind.
We start with Buccaneers Cowboys props – Anytime TD prop betting picks on three WRs as Tampa opens its Super Bowl defense at home to Dallas.
[ Matchup Report | Bet Props at FanDuel | Game Preview and Pick |
Super Bowl winners always win in Week 1 ]