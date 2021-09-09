Buccaneers Cowboys Props: Anytime TD picks

Antonio Brown Anytime TD +175

The Antonio Brown experiment paid off for the Buccaneers last season. His chemistry with Tom Brady carried over from his time in New England, and it especially hit towards the end of the season.

Brown had 28 targets in the last three games and scored two touchdowns in three playoff games. The Cowboys gave up the most touchdowns to wide receivers last year. Get the latest lines and huge free bet bonus at FanDuel.

Longshot: Dalton Schultz +440

The Cowboys will be going with a two-tight-end rotation this year in Blake Jarwin and Dalton Schultz. If you asked Cowboys fans and NFL experts worldwide who would be the tight end of the future in Dallas, all of them would have said Jarwin. Due to a knee injury that ended his season, the door is now wide open for Schultz to take over.

Schultz looked great in training camp and was an integral part of the Cowboys’ offense last season. He had ten targets in Week 17 and should split time with Jarwin in this game. He has the better odds of the two, so I am rocking with Schultz. The Buccaneers gave up the fifth-most touchdowns to opposing tight ends last season. Check this prop’s current odds along with terrific new customer bonuses at Draft Kings.

Longshot: Scotty Miller +440

My second longshot bet of the game is Scotty Miller. Let me reiterate this stat: Not only did the Cowboys give up the most touchdowns to wide receivers last season, but they gave up five more than the team in second. The Cowboys did not upgrade that secondary from last season.

Miller is famous for his touchdown before the end of the first half in the NFC Championship game that catapulted the Buccaneers to the Super Bowl. At +440, he is worth the gamble as the Buccaneers love to go deep, and he is their best speed receiver.