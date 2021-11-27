Oct 31, 2021; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks to pass the ball against New Orleans Saints during the second half at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Buccaneers Colts Prediction, TB Small Spread

The Indianapolis Colts looked great last week, beating the Buffalo Bills 41-15, as they dominated the line of scrimmage. Can the Colts replicate their success from last week against this Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense? 

Probably not, as Football Outsiders have the Bucs as the fourth-best DVOA rush defense and allow the fewest yards per game on the ground. Carson Wentz is not going to outduel Tom Brady, and the Colts historically don’t win outright as the underdog, as they are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games as the underdog. But check their recent ATS mark in this role – 5-1 ATS past 6.

Regardless, the spread is only 3 points at FanDuel, I am all over the Bucs in this game. 

Buccaneers Colts Prediction: Odds IND +3, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report 

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

300% BONUS UP TO $200

The FanDuel online sportsbook and betting app represents the evolution of daily fantasy sports (DFS) sites into full-on sports wagering.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why Tampa Bay will cover the spread

From a strict roster perspective, the Bucs have a much better roster from top to bottom. Considering the talent discrepancy, the spread should be much higher than a field goal. 

Wentz hasn’t been asked to do much over the last two weeks, but he has struggled to get anything going in the passing game when he has. He is only completing 61 percent of his throws and averaging 143 yards per game during that stretch.

Overall this season, he has been slightly below average, ranking 16th in EPA per play. When the Bucs shut down the Colts run game, the Colts offense is going to stall. 

Why Indianapolis can cover the spread

Brady has run into an interception problem, as he has been picked off five times over his last three games. The Colts are tied for first in the NFL with 25 takeaways this season, so the Colts’ defense can make some plays to help out their offense. 

It looks like Antonio Brown is going to miss his fifth straight game with an ankle injury. Since Brown has been sidelined, the Bucs are 2-2 and only 15th in EPA per play on offense during his absence. They have also failed to cover the spread in their past five road games.

Historically, the Colts are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.

Buccaneers Colts Prediction

The Colts will fall back down to earth this week. The Bucs are the better team, and you get them within a field goal spread. 

Buccaneers -3

Colts Bucs Betting Trends

Colts are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games as the underdog but 5-1 ATS past 6

Colts are 5-0-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Tampa Bay.

Bucs failed to cover five straight road games

UNDER is 18-4 Tampa Bay’s last 22 games played in Week 12.

UNDER is 6-1 Indianapolis’ last 7 games played in Week 12

Bet TB IND

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +3 -110

Houston -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -3 -110

Indianapolis +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -3 -110

NY Giants +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Carolina -1 -110

Miami +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Tennessee +2.5 -110

New England -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Pittsburgh +4 -110

Cincinnati -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta -2 -110

Jacksonville +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:05 PM

LA Chargers -2.5 -110

Denver +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:25 PM

Minnesota +2.5 -110

San Francisco -2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1.5 -110

Green Bay -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 28th, 8:20 PM

Cleveland +5.5 -110

Baltimore -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 29th, 8:15 PM

Seattle -3.5 -110

Washington +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 2nd, 8:20 PM

Dallas -5 -110

New Orleans +5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis -7 -110

Houston +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Arizona -7 -110

Chicago +7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +2.5 -120

Miami -2.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -7.5 -110

Detroit +7.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Philadelphia -6.5 -110

NY Jets +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers +1.5 -110

Cincinnati -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay -9.5 -110

Atlanta +9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:05 PM

Washington +1.5 -110

Las Vegas -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:05 PM

Jacksonville +12 -110

LA Rams -12 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:25 PM

Baltimore -3 -120

Pittsburgh +3 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 4:25 PM

San Francisco -2 -110

Seattle +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 5th, 8:20 PM

Denver +9.5 -111

Kansas City -9.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats