Buccaneers Colts Prediction, TB Small Spread

The Indianapolis Colts looked great last week, beating the Buffalo Bills 41-15, as they dominated the line of scrimmage. Can the Colts replicate their success from last week against this Tampa Bay Buccaneers defense?
Probably not, as Football Outsiders have the Bucs as the fourth-best DVOA rush defense and allow the fewest yards per game on the ground. Carson Wentz is not going to outduel Tom Brady, and the Colts historically don’t win outright as the underdog, as they are 3-11 SU in their last 14 games as the underdog. But check their recent ATS mark in this role – 5-1 ATS past 6.
Regardless, the spread is only 3 points at FanDuel, I am all over the Bucs in this game.
Buccaneers Colts Prediction: Odds IND +3, Total 53.5 | Matchup Report