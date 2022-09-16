Buccaneers Saints Betting Prediction, TD prop picks

Tampa Bay saw 10 players miss practice on Wednesday, nine of them starters. And Tom Brady dropped more hints about retirement this week than he did about game strategy as his Buccaneers visit New Orleans as small 2.5-point favorites.
Can the Saints secure a home victory against a division rival they’ve beaten seven out of their past eight tries? Even with a small spread, it won’t be smooth sailing for Tampa in the Big Easy.
Buccaneers Saints Pick: Odds New Orleans +2.5, Total 44.5 at Draft Kings | Matchup Stats