Buccaneers Saints Betting Prediction, TD prop picks

Why the Bucs can Cover

Tampa Bay comes off a sloppy Week 1 win over injury-riddled Dallas. Despite Tampa Bay’s offense scoring a single touchdown last week, any unit led by Brady can be counted on to score lots of points.

The Bucs have a stout 15-3 record in their past 18 road games, and they have the roster capable of improving that number. The Bucs are road favorites for a reason, even with the injury report.

For some reason, they almost always cover in Week 2 (10-2 ATS) unlike their opponents who are 2-10 ATS over the same time frame in Week 2.

Why the Saints can Cover

New Orleans showed some moxey and also enjoyed some luck in defeating a terrible Falcons side in Week 1. And they can win outright here, as they have dominated the NFC South (15-3 in their previous 18 divisional matchups SU).

Alvin Kamara has been a TD machine against the Bucs (we like him as an Anytime TD prop bet) and the Saints are historically tough as home dogs (although that trend reversed late last season when they failed to cover three straight in this situation).

Buccaneers Saints Betting Prediction

I like the Saints in this game. This could be a bit of a defensive battle between two talented rosters. The Saints are coming off a resilient win over Atlanta whereas Tampa Bay were lucky on Sunday Night that Dallas played even worse. I’m taking the Saints home dog value this week.

Anytime TD Scorer Props

Alvin Kamara: In 12 games vs Tampa Bay. Kamara has scored 11 TDs. Kamara has also only gone back-to-back weeks without scoring a TD just twice since 2020. Smash Kamara into an anytime TD parlay this weekend.

Jarvis Landry: Landry led the Saints in targets, receptions, and receiving yards last week vs Atlanta. Landry has played in 2 games vs Tampa Bay in his career, scoring in both of them.

Julio Jones: Jones had the 2nd most targets and receptions in Week 1 for Tampa Bay behind Mike Evans. Considering Evans’ struggles vs New Orleans, Jones could see increased volume here.

Leonard Fournette: The New Orleans native is up against a solid run defense in the Saints, but the team just allowed two rushing TDs to the lowly Falcons and gave up 192 rushing yards. The Saints pass defense has been solid, but the rush defense hasn’t been. Smash Fournette this weekend.

Saints Buccaneers Betting Trends

Saints are 2-10 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 2.

Saints are 15-3 SU in their last 18 divisional games

Bucs are 10-2 ATS in their last 12 games played in Week 2.

Bucs are 15-3 SU in their last 18 games on the road.