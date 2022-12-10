Buccaneers 49ers Pick, UNDER trends galore

We looked long and hard for an OVER trend in Tampa Bay’s Week 14 visit to San Francisco and couldn’t find one. So, despite a miniscule total of 37 points, a sluggish Bucs offense meeting the 49ers third-string QB has oddsmakers pushing this number lower.
Normally, a Tom Brady vs Brock Purdy matchup would not see Brady as an underdog, but San Francisco’s defense rates among the league’s best and the 49er offense has plenty of playmakers which takes the pressure off Purdy.
Despite Tampa’s weak season, they are 5-0 ATS in their last five games as underdogs.
Buccaneers 49ers Pick: Odds SF -3.5, Total 37 | Matchup Stats