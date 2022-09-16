Titans Bills Pick, MNF Props, Fade Buffalo

The Bills have been unstoppable at home and unstoppable in their own division, but have dropped 7 of the previous 10 matchups with Tennessee.
Will the Bills be able to continue their overall success or will their Monday Night woes (lost two straight) continue?
Buffalo enters this game as 10-point favorites, and rightfully so considering their dismantling of the Rams last week and 5-1-2 ATS streak in recent home games as double-digit chalk.
Titans Bills Prediction: Odds Buffalo -10, Total 48 | Matchup Stats