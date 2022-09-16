Titans Bills Pick, MNF Props, Fade Buffalo

Why Buffalo can Cover the Spread

Buffalo is the clear-cut favorite to win this Week 2 battle against the Titans. Buffalo has the best odds (+600) to find themselves in the Super Bowl this season, and after having 11 days of rest between Week 1 and Week 2, we can expect to see their best.

The Bills look better than ever after hanging 31 points on the Super Bowl champs, so I like their odds on Monday Night.

Why Tennessee can Cover the Spread

Tennessee is coming off a tough Week 1 loss to the Giants, but they’ve had Buffalo’s number in recent years. The Titans have beaten the Bills each of the past two seasons, and have won 10 of the previous 14 matchups dating back to 1995.

The Titans come in as rare double-digit road dogs. The last time they caught 10 points on the road was Sept. 23 2018 in Jacksonville when they won 9-6. Their recent success on Monday Night games (5-2 in previous 7 matchups), adds to our intrigue with taking these 10 points.

Titans Bills Betting Pick

The Buffalo Bills are red hot in the eyes of the NFL, and the Titans are not. However, I like the Titans in this game. The Titans are a tough team to beat, and the fact that Buffalo struggles against them as much as they do makes this matchup an easy steal with great odds. I’m leaning Tennessee in this one at +10.

Anytime TD Prop Picks

Dontrell Hilliard (+550 FanDuel): These seem like great odds for a player coming off a two-touchdown week, so I’ll bank on the upside of his increased role in the offense resuming. Hilliard served as Tennessee’s 3rd down back, which has great value on an offense that values the RB position. Nice value play for a smaller wager.

Treylon Burks (+400 FanDuel): Tennessee’s 1st round WR saw 5 targets in his NFL debut, and hauled in 3 of those targets for 55 yards. Burks saw 24 snaps, which means he saw a target every 4.8 plays he was on the field. I really like this play.

Buffalo Defense (+650 FanDuel): I love the Buffalo defense this week. The Titans fumbled twice last week and Tannehill has been known to cough the ball up himself. This Bills defense has the ability to score anytime they touch the ball, and this game sets up well for a defensive score.

Gabriel Davis (+175 FanDuel): Gabriel Davis scored the opening TD of the NFL season against the Rams, and he’s been viewed as one of Josh Allen’s best weapons on the offense. If Davis can torch the Rams’ secondary, he can certainly torch the Titan secondary. I love these odds.

Tennessee Buffalo Betting Trends

OVER is 12-3 Titans past 15 road games

Titans are 9-3 ATS in their last 12 games played on a Monday.

Bills 5-1-2 ATS past 8 as double digit home chalk

First time since Sept. 23 2018 that Titans are double digit road dogs, they won that game 9-6 at Jacksonville