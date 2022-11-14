Titans Packers Pick, Green Bay cover?

The Tennessee Titans have covered seven straight games and look for an eighth in visiting Green Bay in the Week 11 Thursday Nighter.
But are they arriving in slumping Green Bay at just the wrong time, after the Packers ripped off nearly 250 rushing yards against Dallas and finally found a deep threat for Aaron Rodgers?
Neither team does well in Week 11, the Titans have been solid as dogs while the Packers have been terrible as chalk. It’s a critical game for Green Bay, but ‘must-win’ games do not always mean ‘will win’ or ‘will cover.’
Titans Packers Pick: Odds GB -2.5, Total 41.5 | Matchup Stats