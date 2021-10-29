Tennessee Indianapolis Prediction, Tannehill Props

The Indianapolis Colts are only 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as the underdog. When you tie that into the Titans’ 8-1 SU run inside the division, bettors might want to look the Titans’ way on the moneyline at FanDuel at +122 odds.

The last time Colts QB Carson Wentz had a passer rating under 100 was against the Titans back in Week 3. It is only Week 8, but this game has playoff implications considering these are the only two teams with a shot at winning the AFC South.

Titans Colts odds: Colts -2.5, Total 51 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

Why Tennessee Titans can cover

The Titans are coming off of their biggest win since the 2019 playoffs. They completely shut down the high-flying Chiefs offense, only allowing three points. The Titans’ defense held Patrick Mahomes to only 206 yards and caused him problems the entire game.

Since losing to the Jets in Week 4, the Titans have arguably been the best team in the AFC. During that stretch, they have the third-ranked EPA per play offense and have wins over the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs.

The Titans have been a tough team to beat on the road. They are 13-4 in their last 17 games on the road, including a 5-1 ATS run in their last six games.

Why Indianapolis Colts can cover

After starting 0-3, the Colts have found their form and have won three of their last four games, including an impressive win on Sunday Night Football over the San Francisco 49ers last week.

Wentz has been the main reason for this team’s recent success. Over the last four weeks, he is fifth in the NFL in EPA per play and has only thrown one interception this entire season. He is the only current starting quarterback with only one interception.

The Colts will be tasked with slowing down Derrick Henry. The 49ers are arguably the best rushing team in the NFL, and the Colts held them to only 111 rushing yards on a rainy night.

Tennessee Indianapolis Prediction

The Titans are 2.5 point underdogs against a 3-4 team. This line doesn’t make sense. The Titans are fairly healthy and playing great football.

Titans +2.5

Titans Colts Props – Picks

Carson Wentz UNDER 245.5 Passing Yards

The Titans held Mahomes to under 210 last week. This number is far too high.

Ryan Tannehill OVER 36.5 Longest Passing Completion

This is great value at +116. The Titans will be able to get some deep completions off the play-action pass.

Ryan Tannehill OVER 13.5 Rushing Yards

Tannehill is starting to use his legs more.

Colts Titans Betting Trends

Colts are 2-11 SU in their last 13 games as the underdog.

Colts are 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played in October.

OVER is 14-1 Tennessee’s last 15 Sunday road games.

Titans are 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games

Titans are 6-14 ATS in their last 20 games against Indianapolis.

Titans are 13-4 SU in their last 17 games on the road.

Titans are 8-1 SU in their last 9 divisional games

Colts are 9-3 ATS, 10-2 SU in their last 12 games played in October.