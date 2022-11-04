Titans Chiefs Pick, Tennessee Covers

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs might both be 5-2 this season, but the Chiefs are a top-five DVOA team, while the Titans rank in the bottom half of the league in that critical advanced metric.
Tennessee has actually been outscored this season, while Kansas City has the league’s highest-scoring offense. That might explain why the Chiefs are a heavy home favorite. And the Titans have not bitten very hard as a big dog over the years, losing 8 of 9 in this role and covering the spread just twice in those nine games.
With K.C. favored by 12.5 points, let’s look at both sides of this Week 9 Sunday Night clash.
Titans Chiefs Pick: Odds KC -12.5, Total 45 | Matchup Stats