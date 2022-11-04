Titans Chiefs Pick, Tennessee Covers

WHY THE TITANS WILL COVER

That’s still a huge number considering that the Titans are a consistently competitive, winning team with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They’ve suffered just one double-digit-point loss dating back to last November.

Trend Dummy points out, in his Week 9 NFL betting trends piece, that the Titans are 6-2 ATS in their past eight visits to KC and 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings overall.

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER

Derrick Henry is nursing a foot injury and blowout-happy K.C. has had two weeks to prepare for this home matchup in prime time. It’s not a good recipe for the Titans.

KC is 7-1 SU the past eight seasons following their bye week. There is a risk that KC is understandably distracted by the news this week around Coach Andy Reid’s son.

TITANS CHIEFS PICK

Mike Vrabel’s a great coach and his team has always been resilient. They’ll at least keep this close and cover their sixth straight game this season. Factor in a potential backdoor job and I’m on the Titans.

Chiefs Titans TD Prop Picks

Coming soon as odds posted…,.

Chiefs Titans Betting Trends

Titans have covered 5 straight

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Tennessee.

Titans are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at Kansas City.

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

Titans 1-8 SU, 2-7 ATS past 9 as double-digit dog