Jan 19, 2020; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) as Tennessee Titans cornerback Logan Ryan (26) chases during the AFC Championship Game at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Titans Chiefs Pick, Tennessee Covers

November 04, 2022 - Brad Gagnon

The Tennessee Titans and Kansas City Chiefs might both be 5-2 this season, but the Chiefs are a top-five DVOA team, while the Titans rank in the bottom half of the league in that critical advanced metric.

Tennessee has actually been outscored this season, while Kansas City has the league’s highest-scoring offense. That might explain why the Chiefs are a heavy home favorite. And the Titans have not bitten very hard as a big dog over the years, losing 8 of 9 in this role and covering the spread just twice in those nine games.

With K.C. favored by 12.5 points, let’s look at both sides of this Week 9 Sunday Night clash.

Titans Chiefs Pick: Odds KC -12.5, Total 45 | Matchup Stats

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

No Sweat First Bet up to $1,000!!

The bonus offer sounds too good to be true, but, its not! Your first bet up to $1,000 gets refunded as free bets if you lose!

Play Now

Read Our Review

WHY THE TITANS WILL COVER

That’s still a huge number considering that the Titans are a consistently competitive, winning team with plenty of talent on both sides of the ball. They’ve suffered just one double-digit-point loss dating back to last November.

Trend Dummy points out, in his Week 9 NFL betting trends piece, that the Titans are 6-2 ATS in their past eight visits to KC and 5-1 ATS in the past six meetings overall.

WHY THE CHIEFS WILL COVER

Derrick Henry is nursing a foot injury and blowout-happy K.C. has had two weeks to prepare for this home matchup in prime time. It’s not a good recipe for the Titans.

KC is 7-1 SU the past eight seasons following their bye week. There is a risk that KC is understandably distracted by the news this week around Coach Andy Reid’s son.

TITANS CHIEFS PICK

Mike Vrabel’s a great coach and his team has always been resilient. They’ll at least keep this close and cover their sixth straight game this season. Factor in a potential backdoor job and I’m on the Titans.

Chiefs Titans TD Prop Picks

Coming soon as odds posted…,.

Chiefs Titans Betting Trends

Titans have covered 5 straight

Chiefs are 1-5 ATS in their last 6 games against Tennessee.

Titans are 6-2 ATS in their last 8 games at Kansas City.

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

Titans 1-8 SU, 2-7 ATS past 9 as double-digit dog

 

Bet TEN KC

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Fanduel Sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Bet Rivers logo

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Miami -3.5 -110

Chicago +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

LA Chargers -3 -110

Atlanta +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Carolina +9 -110

Cincinnati -9 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Green Bay -3.5 -110

Detroit +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Las Vegas -2 -110

Jacksonville +2 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Indianapolis +6.5 -110

New England -6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Buffalo -10.5 -110

NY Jets +10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota -2.5 -110

Washington +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:05 PM

Seattle +4 -110

Arizona -4 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 4:25 PM

LA Rams +1 -110

Tampa Bay -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 6th, 8:20 PM

Tennessee +10.5 -110

Kansas City -10.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 7th, 8:15 PM

Baltimore -3.5 -110

New Orleans +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 10th, 8:15 PM

Atlanta -1 -110

Carolina +1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 9:30 AM

Seattle +7 -110

Tampa Bay -7 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Detroit +1.5 -110

Chicago -1.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Jacksonville +9.5 -110

Kansas City -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Denver +1 -110

Tennessee -1 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota +9.5 -110

Buffalo -9.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Cleveland +5.5 -110

Miami -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

Houston +5.5 -110

NY Giants -5.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 1:00 PM

New Orleans -2.5 -110

Pittsburgh +2.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 4:05 PM

Indianapolis +3.5 -110

Las Vegas -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 4:25 PM

Dallas -3 -110

Green Bay +3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 4:25 PM

Arizona +3 -110

LA Rams -3 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Nov 13th, 8:20 PM

LA Chargers +3.5 -110

San Francisco -3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats