Titans Rams Pick, Henry Absence Moves Line

How much is a Derrick Henry worth? About four points, according to oddsmakers who had the Los Angeles Rams listed as about a 4-point favorite Sunday night (at Fanduel), but moved that line into the -7.5/8 range when word broke that the Tennessee Titans superstar running back would miss time as a result of a foot injury.

Was that a big enough shift? Considering that Henry was on track to make a run at a second consecutive offensive player of the year award, it’d be hard to justify significantly less movement. That said, we crossed a key number at -7 and the hook is a factor now.

Let’s look at this mysterious Super Bowl XXXIV rematch from both perspectives in the betting realm.

Titans Rams Pick, Odds: LA -7.5, Total 53.5 at FanDuel | Matchup Report

WHY THE TITANS WILL COVER

You could argue that oddsmakers were pushing it in the first place. After all, Tennessee hasn’t lost a game in regulation since Week 1 and also has a strong coach, an established veteran quarterback, a solid offensive line and a decent enough defense.

Maybe they only should have been a field goal underdog with Henry, and maybe that line should have only moved a few points when he was ruled out because, well, running backs have historically been extremely replaceable.

A 7.5-point spread could represent found value for the Titans.

WHY THE RAMS WILL COVER

If any running back is irreplaceable these days, it’s Henry. He’s carried the Titans the last few seasons, and the Titans don’t have an obvious replacement who inspired much confidence. There’s no word on what Adrian Peterson has left in the tank, and Jeremy McNichols has carried the ball just seven times this season.

L.A. should also be fired up for new pass-rusher Von Miller to make his Rams debut in a prime-time home game, which counts for something both tangible and intangible.

The matchups also don’t favor the Titans, who will likely have to rely on the pass against a defense featuring Miller, Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey. And there’s a good chance a 20th-ranked Tennessee defense will struggle with a Rams offense that ranks No. 1 in DVOA (defense-adjusted value over average) at Football Outsiders.

TITANS RAMS PICK

The Henry factor is tough to gauge, but the Titans are too risky a pick even with that hook in your favor. Consider buying back to -7 to be safe if that’s on the table, but roll with the Rams.

LA Rams vs Tennessee Props – Anytime TD Picks

Rams Titans Betting Trends

OVER is 16-2 LA Rams’ last 18 games against an opponent in the AFC South division.

OVER is 15-1 Tennessee’s last 16 Sunday road games

Titans are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games.

Titans are 14-4 SU in their last 18 road games

OVER is 15-6 Tennessee’s last 21 games played in November.

Rams are 2-8-1 ATS in their last 11 games played in Week 9.

Titans 1-7 ATS since 2013 as road dog of TD or more