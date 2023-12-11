Titans Dolphins Betting Picks, Rushing Props

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Any team with Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins can win any week so they can certainly cover 14 points. We don’t see Miami in a big rush to crush this game and could easily back off if they get ahead, presenting back-door cover options.

The Titans are 8-3 ATS in 11 recent MNF games while the Dolphins are 3-8 ATS in this situation.

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

The explosive Dolphins put up a 70-spot this season so pummeling a bad Titans team that has lost 9 straight road games is not out of the question. But do they have the motivation to do so?

They are 17-2 SU in their past 19 home games while the Titans lose in the AFC consistently. We don’t like the Dolphins -14 but it’s certainly could be 41-10 just as easily as 23-14.

Titans Dolphins Betting Picks

Dog and UNDER is a popular contrarian opinion but it might work perfectly here on MNF. Miami has lookahead games vs the division rival Jets and Dallas Cowboys they probably won’t go full sprint here. We play Titans and UNDER 45.

Dolphins Titans Prop Bets

Derrick Henry OVER 56.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – Henry will get his touches as Miami takes away the big play chances. Tennessee would love to grind the clock and slow the game, Henry getting upwards of 100 yards achieves hat objective.

Raheem Mostert OVER 46.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – Mostert and Achane will get their chances and if the Dolphins get way ahead, guaranteed they will grind the ground game.

Tennessee Miami Betting Trends

Dolphins are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games at home

Titans are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games on the road including 9 straight

UNDER is 11-3 past 14 meetings here in Miami

Titans are 2-11 SU past 13 conference games

UNDER is 12-4 Tennessee’s last 16 games.

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Dolphins are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.