Titans Dolphins Betting Picks, Rushing Props

The point spread climbed and the total shrank as Titans Dolphins betting picks were bandied about in Week 14.
Miami opened as 11.5 point favorites but will go off around 14 points vs Tennessee at Draft Kings (with No Sweat Parlay specials for new bettors). The total meanwhile pegged down to 45 from 47. Are either of those moves correct or are they both square opinions?
The Dolphins are even more explosive with DeVom Achane back on offense but the fact Tennessee needs to grind the ball on offense to keep this close creates some total confusion. Can the Titans hang around and cover two TDs?
Titans Dolphins Betting Picks: Odds MIA -14, Total 45 | Matchup Report