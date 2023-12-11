Oct 23, 2022; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins offensive tackle Terron Armstead (72) and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) talk to teammates prior to a game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Titans Dolphins Betting Picks, Rushing Props

December 11, 2023 - Trend Dummy

The point spread climbed and the total shrank as Titans Dolphins betting picks were bandied about in Week 14.

Miami opened as 11.5 point favorites but will go off around 14 points vs Tennessee at Draft Kings (with No Sweat Parlay specials for new bettors). The total meanwhile pegged down to 45 from 47. Are either of those moves correct or are they both square opinions?

The Dolphins are even more explosive with DeVom Achane back on offense but the fact Tennessee needs to grind the ball on offense to keep this close creates some total confusion. Can the Titans hang around and cover two TDs?

Titans Dolphins Betting Picks: Odds MIA -14, Total 45 | Matchup Report

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

100% BONUS UP TO $1000

A pioneer in the sports betting space, one of just three wagering partners hand-picked by the NFL and a lively mobile product full of great odds and betting variety. Check out Draft Kings today.

Play Now

Read Our Review

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Any team with Derrick Henry and DeAndre Hopkins can win any week so they can certainly cover 14 points. We don’t see Miami in a big rush to crush this game and could easily back off if they get ahead, presenting back-door cover options.

The Titans are 8-3 ATS in 11 recent MNF games while the Dolphins are 3-8 ATS in this situation.

Why the Dolphins can cover the spread

The explosive Dolphins put up a 70-spot this season so pummeling a bad Titans team that has lost 9 straight road games is not out of the question. But do they have the motivation to do so?

They are 17-2 SU in their past 19 home games while the Titans lose in the AFC consistently. We don’t like the Dolphins -14 but it’s certainly could be 41-10 just as easily as 23-14.

Titans Dolphins Betting Picks

Dog and UNDER is a popular contrarian opinion but it might work perfectly here on MNF. Miami has lookahead games vs the division rival Jets and Dallas Cowboys they probably won’t go full sprint here. We play Titans and UNDER 45.

Dolphins Titans Prop Bets

Derrick Henry OVER 56.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – Henry will get his touches as Miami takes away the big play chances. Tennessee would love to grind the clock and slow the game, Henry getting upwards of 100 yards achieves hat objective.

Raheem Mostert OVER 46.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings  – Mostert and Achane will get their chances and if the Dolphins get way ahead, guaranteed they will grind the ground game.

Tennessee Miami Betting Trends

Dolphins are 17-2 SU in their last 19 games at home

Titans are 1-10 SU in their last 11 games on the road including 9 straight

UNDER is 11-3 past 14 meetings here in Miami

Titans are 2-11 SU past 13 conference games

UNDER is 12-4 Tennessee’s last 16 games.

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Dolphins are 3-8 ATS in their last 11 games played on a Monday.

Bet TEN MIA

Draft Kings sportsbook

Rated 5/5

Play Now

Read Our Review

Upcoming Games

Dec 14th, 8:15 PM

LA Chargers -3.5 -110

Las Vegas +3.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 1:00 PM

Minnesota +0.5 -116

Cincinnati -0.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 4:30 PM

Pittsburgh +2.5 -108

Indianapolis -2.5 -108

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 16th, 8:15 PM

Denver +4.5 -111

Detroit -4.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

Atlanta -2.5 +103

Carolina +2.5 +103

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

Chicago +3.5 -104

Cleveland -3.5 -104

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

Tampa Bay +3.5 -111

Green Bay -3.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

NY Giants +4.5 -115

New Orleans -4.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

Houston -3.5 -120

Tennessee +3.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

NY Jets +13.5 -120

Miami -13.5 -120

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 1:00 PM

Kansas City -11.5 -111

New England +11.5 -111

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 4:05 PM

Washington +4.5 -116

LA Rams -4.5 -116

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 4:05 PM

San Francisco -12.5 -105

Arizona +12.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 4:25 PM

Dallas +1.5 -105

Buffalo -1.5 -105

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 17th, 8:20 PM

Baltimore -6.5 -110

Jacksonville +6.5 -110

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 18th, 8:15 PM

Philadelphia -5.5 -115

Seattle +5.5 -115

@

Game Preview & Stats

Dec 21st, 8:15 PM

New Orleans

LA Rams

@

Game Preview & Stats