Titans Patriots Prediction, Fade New England

Why the Titans will cover the spread

The Titans are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans, and if you have been following my work, I am a fan of taking a good team coming off a bad loss. The Titans are much better than they showed last week, and I know this 6.5 spread reflected their game last week.

The Titans’ offensive line is still healthy, and they finally released Adrian Peterson, who was giving them no juice. Watch out for Dontrell Hillard in this game. He is their new starting running back, and he is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, and the Patriots have allowed the second-most receiving yards to running backs this season.

Why the Patriots will cover the spread

The Patriots have been dominant on both sides of the ball during their five-game winning streak. They are first on EPA per play on offense and defense during this run, which is unheard of in today’s NFL.

The Titans are just so banged up right now. They will be without Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, and AJ Brown, leaving Ryan Tannehill with a lot on his plate.

Titans Patriots Prediction

Even with all the Titans’ injuries, I can see them battling through and putting up 20-25 points. That should be enough to cover this 7 point spread.

Titans +6.5

Patriots Titans Betting Trends

OVER is 15-2 Tennessee’s last 17 Sunday road games

Patriots are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played in Week 12.

Titans are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games on the road.

Titans are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at New England

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.