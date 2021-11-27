New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick shares a laugh with Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel after a joint training camp practice at Saint Thomas Sports Park Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 in Nashville, Tenn.Nas Titans 8 14 Observations 030

Titans Patriots Prediction, Fade New England

November 26, 2021 - Brenden Deeg

The New England Patriots have been the best team in football over the last five weeks, winning and covering every time out, while outscoring their opponents by an average of 20 points per game during that stretch.

The Tennessee Titans, 15-4 SU in their last 19 games on the road and 8-3 ATS as the underdog in their previous 11 games, will be their biggest test in quite some time. 

The Titans are still severely banged up on offense, which is why an 8-3 team is 6.5 point underdogs. Even with all of their injuries, I think the Titans will keep this one close. Take the Titans and the points at DraftKings.

Titans Patriots Prediction: Odds Pats -7, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report

Why the Titans will cover the spread

The Titans are coming off an embarrassing loss to the Houston Texans, and if you have been following my work, I am a fan of taking a good team coming off a bad loss. The Titans are much better than they showed last week, and I know this 6.5 spread reflected their game last week. 

The Titans’ offensive line is still healthy, and they finally released Adrian Peterson, who was giving them no juice. Watch out for Dontrell Hillard in this game. He is their new starting running back, and he is a threat to catch the ball out of the backfield, and the Patriots have allowed the second-most receiving yards to running backs this season. 

Why the Patriots will cover the spread

The Patriots have been dominant on both sides of the ball during their five-game winning streak. They are first on EPA per play on offense and defense during this run, which is unheard of in today’s NFL. 

The Titans are just so banged up right now. They will be without Julio Jones, Derrick Henry, and AJ Brown, leaving Ryan Tannehill with a lot on his plate. 

Titans Patriots Prediction

Even with all the Titans’ injuries, I can see them battling through and putting up 20-25 points. That should be enough to cover this 7 point spread. 

Titans +6.5

Patriots Titans Betting Trends

OVER is 15-2 Tennessee’s last 17 Sunday road games

Patriots are 18-3 SU in their last 21 games played in Week 12.

Titans are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games on the road.

Titans are 2-10 SU in their last 12 games at New England

Titans are 8-3 ATS in their last 11 games as the underdog.

