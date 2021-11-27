Titans Patriots Prediction, Fade New England

The New England Patriots have been the best team in football over the last five weeks, winning and covering every time out, while outscoring their opponents by an average of 20 points per game during that stretch.
The Tennessee Titans, 15-4 SU in their last 19 games on the road and 8-3 ATS as the underdog in their previous 11 games, will be their biggest test in quite some time.
The Titans are still severely banged up on offense, which is why an 8-3 team is 6.5 point underdogs. Even with all of their injuries, I think the Titans will keep this one close. Take the Titans and the points at DraftKings.
Titans Patriots Prediction: Odds Pats -7, Total 43.5 | Matchup Report