Titans Steelers Pick, TNF UNDER, Hopkins Props

Will Levis and DeAndre Hopkins were an instant hit and the Tennessee Titans look to ride their connection to a short-week win at Pittsburgh in Week 9.
The Titan duo was part of a 4-TD display by the rookie QB and they face a banged-up Steelers team that may be without QB Kenny Pickett and will be minus Minkah Fitzpatrick and other key defenders. Pickett says he is playing regardless of his sore ribs, we will see.
There are UNDER trends everywhere but the total is so low and the Titans looked so good that it’s hard to consider the OVER on Thursday Night Football.
Titans Steelers Pick: Odds PIT -3, Total 36.5 at Draft Kings Sportsbook.| Matchup Report