Titans Steelers Pick, TNF UNDER, Hopkins Props

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Tennessee scorched a good New Orleans defense last week and Pittsburgh will put up no such resistance. Derrick Henry can set the tone and the passing game can exploit the Steelers lame secondary.

Add the uncertainty over Pickett and his shaky backup Mitch Trubisky and you have a recipe for an easy cover here.

Why the Steelers can cover the spread

The Titans have lost 6 straight on the road while the Steelers ride an 8-3 ATS mark over 11 games. The spread opened at -4.5 but was quickly bet to -3.

Pittsburgh dominates the AFC South (17-4 SU over 21 games) and Pickett’s pledge to return quickly from sore ribs gives the Steelers confidence on a short week. His clicking with George Pickens is now a problem for the rest of the league.

The spread is small, the Steelers are at home, we might be over-reacting to one good Tennessee outing.

Titans Steelers Pick

Many experts like the Titans +3 here but we take a different approach to the same line of thinking. We do see the Steelers and Titans putting up points despite their anemic offenses so far. At 36.5 points, even a low-scoring 20-17 game creates the OVER. That is our play on TNF.

Steelers Titans Prop Picks

DeAndre Hopkins +200 Anytime TD at Draft Kings – the slick WR clicked with Levis and the Steelers are a poor pass defending team. He is great value here at 2/1 odds.

Derrick Henry UNDER 72.5 rushing yards at Draft Kings – this is a low number but we see the aerial game being an easier path.

Steelers Titans Betting Trends

Steelers are 17-4 SU in their last 21 games against an opponent in the AFC South division

UNDER is 13-2 Tennessee’s last 15 conference games

UNDER is 16-5 Tennessee’s last 21 games.

UNDER is 10-3 Pittsburgh’s last 13 games.

UNDER is 8-3 Pittsburgh’s last 11 games as the favorite.