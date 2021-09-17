Titans Seahawks Betting Pick, Props, Trends

Russell Wilson had an outrageous 11 yards per attempt in Week 1 against the Indianapolis Colts. He lit their defense up for 254 yards and four touchdowns on only 18 completions. This is a good sign for Seahawks fans considering their offense stalled the second half of last season.

Seattle will take on a Tennessee Titans team that is desperate for a win. They got their butts kicked in Week 1, losing 38-13 to the Arizona Cardinals. Tennessee only had 248 yards of offense and struggled to move the ball all game.

The Seahawks have been dominant in early season home games when they are favored, rolling to a 26-4 SU mark over the past decade. And trend fans who are already leaning UNDER 54 (as of Friday at Draft Kings Sportsbook) should know that the last 6 meetings of these teams in Seattle all played UNDER the total.

Titans Seahawks Odds: Seattle -6.5, Total 54 at Draft Kings | Matchup Report

Why the Seahawks can cover the spread

It’s been a great start to the Shane Waldron era. The new offensive coordinator game planned a perfect game against the Colts. Among all QBs on Sunday, Wilson had the 3rd-lowest percentage of throws that traveled 5+ yards in the air — and the highest percentage of 20+ air-yard throws.

The Titans’ defense was brutal in Week 1. Football Outsiders had them as the 26th ranked defense, and they allowed 416 yards to the Cardinals. The way to beat Wilson is to get after the quarterback, and the Titans only sacked Murray twice. The Seahawks will be able to run their offense smoothly against this Titans defense.

Why the Titans can cover the spread

Teams that start 0-2 only have a 12% chance of making the playoffs. The Titans are trying to avoid this feat at all costs. Traveling to Seattle to take on the Seahawks will be tough, but this Titans offense has plenty of firepower.

The Seahawks’ secondary is mediocre. The highest graded Seahawks cornerback in Week 1 was Trey Flowers at 37, according to PFF. A.J Brown and Julio Jones have the upper hand in this game. New offensive coordinator Todd Downing needs to scheme these guys open to help out the run game.

Titans Seahawks Betting Pick

The Titans’ performance in Week 1 was very problematic. Their offense looked static and nothing like the previous two seasons. I think they are in trouble.

Seahawks -6.5

Seattle Tennessee Prop Bets

Chris Carson OVER 68.5 Rushing Yards

The Titans allowed Chase Edmonds to run for 63 yards on only 12 carries. Carson is a better running back and will get more than 12 carries.

Derrick Henry UNDER 86.5 Rushing Yards

The Seahawks defense held Johnathan Taylor to only 56 yards on 17 carries. The Seahawks’ run defense has always been consistent under Pete Carrol.

Julio Jones OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards

Julio Jones only had three catches for 29 yards in Week 1. I know there was an emphasis at practice all week to get him more involved. He is too good to be held in check again.

Tennessee at Seattle Betting Trends

OVER is 11-1 Tennessee’s last 12 Sunday road games

Titans 5-1 ATS in their last 6 games against Seattle.

Pat 6 meetings between these teams in Seattle all played UNDER

Seahawks 26-4 SU past 30 September home games as chalk