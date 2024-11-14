Tennessee Georgia Betting Preview, Picks, Trends, Odds

A logjam at the top of the SEC could get cleared up a little bit this weekend following the outcome of the Tennessee Volunteers at the Georgia Bulldogs.
The oddsmakers are heavy on the Bulldogs after listing them as 9.5-point home favorites.
Georgia has been a monumental bust for bettors this season and kept it going last week in a 28-10 loss to Ole’ Miss as 2-point favorites. That was they’re seven ATS loss in their last eight games and dropped them to 2-7 ATS on the season.
Tennessee @ Georgia Betting: Odds GA -10.5, Total 48.5 | Matchup Report