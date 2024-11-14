Tennessee Georgia Betting Preview, Picks, Trends, Odds

Heading home this weekend may get the Bulldogs back on the winning track as they’ve won 27 straight at Sanford Stadium, but that doesn’t mean they’ll payout bettors.

During that win streak the Bulldogs are a lousy 9-17-1 ATS, which includes a 2-8-1 ATS mark in their last 11 home games.

Tennessee improved to 8-1 SU on the season last week after routing Mississippi State 33-14 as 25.5-point favorites. After failing to cover the spread the Volunteers are 1-4 ATS in their last five and 5-4 ATS on the season.

The Vols have not performed consistently on the road lately, going 4-6 SU and ATS in their last 10 games. Tennessee can only hope their No. 2 SEC scoring defense can hold the Georgia offense, that has underperformed throughout the season, in check.

Both sides have major injury concerns that bettors need to keep their eye on this week. For Georgia, running back Trevor Etienne has a painful rib injury that forced him from the game last week versus Mississippi State.

For Tennessee, quarterback Nico Iamaleava didn’t return after halftime last week versus Mississippi State with what Tennessee classified as an “upper body injury.”

The historical trends predict that Tennessee is in for a bad ride this weekend. Last season Georgia easily defeated Tennessee 38-10 as 9-point favorites. That was the Bulldogs’ seventh straight win against the Volunteers during which they’re 6-1 ATS. At home to the Vols the Bulldogs are 7-1 SU in their last eight, but only 4-3-1 ATS.

Pick: We play Tennessee to keep the game within single digits.